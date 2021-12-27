Road closure

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Carthage Township residents Roadside Park Road will be closed Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday Dec. 28 for core drilling. Please find alternate route.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

