Road closure

Coppell drivers should resolve to avoid S Belt Line Road after the new year. Crews are expected to divert traffic to one lane in each direction beginning in late January. The S Belt Line reconstruction project, which runs from Southwestern to IH-635, includes pavement replacement, intersection improvements and more to get this old road back into tip top shape. It is estimated that construction will be complete in early 2023.

COPPELL, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO