The New Jersey Devils will look to end 2021 on a high note and win their second game in three days. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team will face the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season in a New Year’s Eve matinee at Prudential Center. The last time these two teams faced each other was on Nov. 8, 2019, in Edmonton. It was a tough game for the Devils, who lost 4-0. Cory Schneider was in the net for New Jersey, and P.K. Subban led all players with seven shots on goal.

