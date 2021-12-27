ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton Premieres 'Heart Of A Child' Video

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton delivered a musical gift for fans on Christmas Eve with the release of his brand new single and accompanying music video entitled "Heart...

963kklz.com

Eric Clapton Reps Release Statement About Recent Bootleg Lawsuit

Eric Clapton Management has issued a statement in response to reports stemming from a German woman selling a bootleg Clapton CD on eBay. As previously reported, the aforementioned woman was selling her late husband’s CDs on eBay, and she said her husband had bought the Clapton bootleg from a department store over 30 years ago. The bootleg was listed for the equivalent of $11.
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
wcsx.com

Eric Clapton Successfully Sues Woman For Selling Bootleg CD For $11

A 55-year-old German widow has reportedly been mandated to pay for court costs for both herself and Eric Clapton, after the three time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer successfully sued her over the sale of a live bootleg CD on eBay, according to German newspaper Bild (via Guitar World).
bestclassicbands.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Song, Amid More Controversy

Eric Clapton has released a new song, “Heart of a Child.” The song arrived on Dec. 24, 2021, two days after the musical legend generated headlines for yet another head-scratching announcement. Listen to the new track, written by Clapton and Robin Monotti, below. The surprise release follows his...
94.5 KATS

Eric Clapton Wins Court Case Over $11 Bootlegged CD

Eric Clapton has won a lawsuit brought against a German woman who was trying to sell a bootlegged copy of one of his concerts on eBay. The woman, who listed the CD at an asking price of 9.95 GBP (approx. $11.20), insisted she didn't know she was violating a copyright law. She claimed the recording, taken at a Clapton concert in the ‘80s, had been purchased by her late husband in 1987 at a well-known department store.
1029thebuzz.com

Eric Clapton Backtracks On Suing ‘Bootleg’ Widow

Seemingly due to the public relations disaster it ended up becoming, Eric Clapton will not seek to collect on the court-order fine imposed on a German widow selling a bootleg of him on eBay. Clapton won a judgement against a 55-year-old German widow who sold a bootleg CD of a...
KTEM NewsRadio

Eric Clapton’s New Single Co-Written by Vaccine Skeptic

Eric Clapton’s new single “Heart of a Child” was co-written with vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. Monotti is an Italian architect and film producer who, earlier this year, published a letter from Clapton detailing the rocker’s “severe reactions” from the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. Monotti, who is an outspoken opponent to vaccination mandates and lockdown measures, later posted a video conversation with Clapton, featuring the two discussing various COVID-related topics.
jambands

Eric Clapton: The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions

Not all that much happens other than the music, itself during Eric Clapton’s sit-down performance filmed and recorded at Cowdray House, a splendorous old estate tucked away in the sedate English countryside. Apart from the aerial shots of the beautifully bucolic surroundings, Clapton walking the manicured grounds, and the scenes of a very deliberate load-in- careful not to ding, dent, or scratch anything in the stately manor- Clapton and his band substitute their annual celebratory run at London’s Royal Albert Hall with a simpler concept: a mild and mostly acoustic showing among the antiquities. It’s probably, in context, just the diversion Clapton needed in the winter of 2021, and he conveys as much in his choice of relocation and repertoire (and footwear: soft, comfortable moccasin slippers, by the looks of things). The famed musician had taken his share of knocks over the past year- granted, some self-inflicted- with his stance on the pandemic, lockdowns, and the vaccine. Supporting himself with his loyal and longtime bandmates, Nathan East, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton, getting away from it all seemed like the right call. He’s relaxed and generally content with the relief of just playing music, offering touching tributes to Peter Green (“Black Magic Woman”) and dedicating the release to the session’s lone audience member: wife, Melia.
Slackpreneur

Eric Clapton Sues Widow and Wins Case

Guitarist blues legend and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton has been in the news lately, but not for a good reason. Claiming to be for freedom and only playing venues in primarily red states where COVID checks were not mandatory, it's a significant change from an artist who claimed in interviews from the 60s not to want to talk about politics.
antiMUSIC

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar 2021 In Review

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar was a top 21 story from September 2021: Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar revealed in a recent interview how the band's hit song "Dreams" was "the ultimate find of all time", after finding the synth riff on a cassette tape recorded by Eddie and they turned it into the full song.
