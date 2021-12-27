ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New CDC Guidelines For Healthcare Workers

By Mallory Thomas
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is adjusting guidelines for healthcare workers to help prevent the spread...

WISH-TV

Dr. Jerome Adams critical of new CDC guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams provided his thoughts on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 on Tuesday. Adams spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez about a variety of topics, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines regarding isolation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic. Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the...
POTUS
okcfox.com

Oklahoma doctors react to new CDC quarantine guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- The CDC announced on Monday that they are reducing their quarantine and isolation period from ten days to five days, if someone does not have COVID symptoms. According to the CDC, if someone tests positive, they should self isolate for five days, and then wear a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLA

Federal health officials urge nursing home workers to get booster shots as COVID cases soar

Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we can’t afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said […]
U.S. POLITICS
khqa.com

What the new CDC quarantine guidelines mean for you

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the latest quarantine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you test positive for COVID-19, instead of self-isolating for ten days, the new recommendation is now five. Doctor Douglas Carlson with HSHS...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Lifehacker

What to Know About the CDC’s New, Shorter Isolation Guidelines

As Omicron cases continue to surge in the U.S., the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19—as long as they are asymptomatic. After five days of staying home (or isolating in some way), patients should still wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners welcome new CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten. The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Phramalive.com

Study: Omicron Symptomatic Sooner and CDC’s New Quarantine Guidelines

Part of what is being discovered about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is how fast it appears to infect people, a median of about three days, compared to four or five with other variants. For that and more COVID-19 news, keep reading. Omicron Infection Appears to Provide Extra Protection Against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAPT

How new CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines that shorten the isolation period from 10 to five days after a positive COVID-19 test. Restaurants are expected to benefit from these new guidelines. Many restaurants have struggled with staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Jessica Dunker with the Iowa...
RESTAURANTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

CDC has new COVID guidelines. This is what it got wrong.

For nearly two years, American officials have changed recommendations on how to manage the coronavirus. On Monday we got one of the biggest shifts yet: Infected people, who had long been told to isolate for at least 10 days, now have to isolate for only five days if they feel fine, regardless of vaccination status. On one level, this decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a welcome nod to science and practicality because many people aren't infectious for such a long period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wagmtv.com

Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the new COVID-19 guidelines announced Monday apply to schools and students who are eligible for the vaccine. Dr. Nirav Shah says this could in turn help with reducing school shutdowns and keeping kids in school. He says the group...
AUGUSTA, ME

