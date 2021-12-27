The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts 2021 In Review

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts was a top 21 story from August 2021: The Rolling Stones are sharing a video tribute to their late bandmate Charlie Watts. The two-minute clip presents a montage of photos and footage of Watts through the years to the soundtrack of...

MusicRadar.com

Keith Richards guitar lesson: The Rolling Stones Let It Bleed

All was not well in the Stones camp during sessions for the band’s 10th studio album. Founder member, guitarist Brian Jones was fired from the band, playing on only two tracks, and new boy Mick Taylor would only join in time to record a couple of songs. Yet, despite a couple of oddities (the needless Country Honk is a loosely jammed country style version of Honky Tonk Women), Let It Bleed delivers in spades on nearly every track.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday Eddie Vedder: Singing ‘Wild Horses’ With The Rolling Stones In 2005

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder celebrates his 57th birthday today. The extremely talented singer-songwriter and grunge pioneer was born on December 23, 1964 in Evanston, Illinois. The 1980s saw somewhat of the decline of the classic rock ‘n’ roll frontman until bands like The Black Crowes and Pearl Jam burst onto the scene in the early ‘90s. Nearly all frontmen owe a great deal to the man who epitomizes the role: the one and only Mick Jagger.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

'In a world of Eric Claptons, be Alice Cooper': Internet love-in follows image of shock rocker at food bank

As we get closer to the holidays, we're reminded that the world – in spite of its many obvious flaws – isn't such a bad place after all. While it's easy to focus on the ever-present threat of the Coronavirus, or the fact that politicians are pigging out in secret cheese and wine rave-ups while the rest of us stay away from our loved ones, it's time like these where shining a light on all the good things life has to offer becomes incredibly important.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ronnie Wood's Final Encounter With Charlie Watt's Before his Death Revealed

The world of music mourned for the death of Charlie Watts, who passed away in August this year, and his passing made a significant impact on his bandmates, most especially Ronnie Wood, who was the last member of the group to visit him; what did they talk about during their last encounter?
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed the back story to the Grammy winning song "I Don't Want To Change The World". The song was recorded for Ozzy's 1991 album "No More Tears" and Zakk shares in the January 2022 issue of Guitar World that the riff for the song was originally a joke.
MUSIC
mediafeed.org

25 truly surprising facts about the Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away last August at the age of 80. Earlier in the month, the band had announced that he would sit out their upcoming tour due to an undisclosed illness, but when fans learned of his passing, many assumed that the band would call it quits. However, they announced that they would finish the tour as planned, and what happens after that is anybody’s guess.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolinians remember legendary drummer Charlie Watts

The strong and steady drumming of Charlie Watts propelled the music of the Rolling Stones for nearly 60 years. Hailed by musicians as a drummer’s drummer, Watts died in 2021, but his music will live on in the hearts of fans and in the many drummers he influenced. One...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour has topped the list of the live music industry magazine Pollstar's highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2021. The band's two-month US series sold 516,000 tickets and brought in $115.5 million to lead the year-end tally. The rescheduled "No Filter" trek - which opened in...
MUSIC
jack1065.com

Ronnie Wood recalls his last visit with the late Charlie Watts; releases charity duet with Andrea Corr

Guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he was the last Rolling Stones member to see Charlie Watts before the drummer passed away on August 24. Last Friday, Wood was a guest on Ireland’s The Late Late Show, where he chatted with host Ryan Tubridy and performed a duet version of the Elvis Presley hit “Blue Christmas” with Corrs singer Andrea Corr. A studio version of the tune was released as a digital charity single earlier this month.
MUSIC
rcreader.com

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, December 31

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. Classic-rock fans seeking New Year's Eve satisfaction will be able to find it, literally, at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center when the venue hosts the tribute artists of Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show, a December 31 party celebrating the legendary talents behind “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” and dozens of other timeless hits.
DAVENPORT, IA
L.A. Weekly

Raving Up the Rolling Stones

Raving Up the Rolling Stones: Jimmer Podrasky of proto-Americana rockers the Rave-Ups told us about his love for a Stones classic. Jimmer Podrasky: Deciding on just one “desert island” record is like answering the question “what’s the best food?” The answer could change from day to day, even hour to hour. Is Rubber Soul better than Highway 61 Revisited? Is Tea for the Tillerman better than John Prine’s eponymous debut?
MUSIC
iheart.com

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Unveils Painting Of Charlie Watts

Rick Allen says he is really proud of his latest painting. The Def Leppard drummer recently unveiled the new painting as part of his "Legends" series, which consists of impressionistic portraits of musicians who have influenced him. The paintings include Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, and John Lennon but his latest...
MUSIC
stereophile.com

Revinylization #25: The Rolling Stones' Tattoo You—What's the Point?

I knew about the Rolling Stones mainly through the Hot Rocks compilation, from listening on radio to hits from Some Girls (which came out when I was too young and sheltered in leafy suburbia to understand the urban grit and decadence described in its lyrics), and from Emotional Rescue, which I owned, and which I thought (and still think) lacks interesting music in the grooves to match the cool cover. I figured the Stones might already be too old to rock.
MUSIC
connectsavannah.com

Rolling Stones’ saxophonist leans into nerd culture

Karl Denson isn’t just that guy who plays sax for the Rolling Stones. He’s a vocalist, a writer, and a bona fide grade-A nerd. When Denson isn’t on stage with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, he leads his own jazz fusion group, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, who is playing a New Year’s Eve show at District Live at Plant Riverside. Underlying Denson’s musical propensities is a love for science, superheroes and string theory.
SAVANNAH, GA
antiMUSIC

Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased 1998 Concert Stream

(hennemusic) Motorhead shared an unreleased concert on December 24 in sync with Lemmy Kilmister's 76th birthday. The Motorhead founder passed away in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure. The band were recorded live at the University of East Anglia in Norwich...
MUSIC

