Spending Some Time at “49” Café in Springville, NY. I have a very magical Christmas-themed story to tell, featuring three incredible, mysterious characters and the mommy of one of them. It happened to me in Springville, this year. More specifically, it took place in two separate seasons, summer and winter, in a coffee shop/restaurant on Main Street called simply “49”. Two of the characters are known for being the epitome of love and kindness while the third one…not so much. To put it very, very mildly.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO