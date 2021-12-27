ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN.com

Mural Monday- Connie’s Mexico Cafe Mural

Today’s #MuralMonday features a beautifully colored bright symbol of culture, passion and community. If you spend time in the North End of #Wichita you may have seen the mural on the North side of a local favorite, Connie’s Mexico Café. Right off Broadway, you’ll find Connie’s Mexico Café in the heart of the North End. Locals love dining in to enjoy delicious authentic Mexican food and spending time with their community members laughing, smiling, hugging and celebrating each other.
Portland Tribune

Retirement & reopening for Cindy's Cafe

Cindy's owner Cindy Dishner is selling the business and retiring after more than 25 years in Molalla. Cindy Dishner of Cindy's Cafe and Catering is retiring after more than 25 years of restaurant ownership in Molalla. Cindy's Cafe and Catering, a local staple in Molalla, will be under new ownership...
isthmus.com

The House Cafe and Bakery focuses on local food

A while back I wrote about how Lori Stern of Cow & Quince in New Glarus was trying to sell the business and the building, never having quite intended to open a restaurant in the first place. (Cow & Quince began as a “local market with light fare” that just kept expanding.)
popville.com

ETA Cafe coming to Petworth!

Thanks to Chris for sending: “Saw the signage up on the way to dinner at El Torogoz (4231 9th Street, NW) which everyone should try if they haven’t.”. Stay tuned for an opening date for ETA Cafe. Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, memorial. Logan is refreshed! Dupont Fountain is...
Literary Hub

“A Grand Old Cafe”

The following is excerpted from Iván Mándy's short story collection, Postcard from London: And Other Stories. Mándy (1918–1995) was one of the most widely-read Hungarian writers of the postwar period. He was coeditor of the independent literary review Újhold until its suppression in 1948. John Batki, born in Hungary, has lived in the United States since age fourteen. His numerous translations from Hungarian literature include works by László Krasznahorkai and Gyula Krúdy.
pix11.com

New “Chocobar Cortés” Restaurant & Cafe opens in the Bronx

From the Caribbean to the Bronx, there’s a new hot spot in the city making things there a whole lot sweeter. Chocolate Cortés, the famous Puerto Rican chocolate maker, opened its first brick and mortar restaurant and café in the mainland U.S., Chocobar Cortés, right in the heart of Mott Haven!
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kennesaw couple open downtown cafe

KENNESAW — Bob and Susan Milani met in a dog park near Washington, D.C. He’d brought a black Labrador retriever; she, a blonde one. Now, more than 20 years and five labs later, the couple has opened Lazy Labrador Coffee House in the city’s downtown, in a painstakingly renovated historic property.
Daily Gate City

Nauvoo Cafe and Sweet Shoppe to open January 3

It was a sad day in late 2019 when the Nauvoo Mill & Bakery closed its doors. Month after month, a “For Sale” sign stood as a sentinel at the property. But in mid-November, Nauvoo-ians noticed that the “For Sale” sign had been replaced by a “Pending Sale” sign. On Nov. 19, the sale was final. A new restaurant was coming to Nauvoo!
Newsday

Arepas Cafe opens in North Merrick

What’s a fan of Venezuelan arepas to do? Well, rejoice, at least these days. 2021 saw the arrival of not one but two Island areperias — Ceci’s Arepa Joint in East Meadow in March, and North Merrick’s Arepas Cafe in November. The latter represents an expansion for the folks behind a Queens eatery that’s been satisfying Astoria arepa fans since 2007, and a cursory sample of the menu left me wishing they’d come sooner.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

From France, Bonnes Fetes to A News Cafe

Please enjoy this gift of an annual holiday card created for us by Doug Cushman, our favorite American in France, someone especially known to A News Cafe regulars in the site’s early days. Each December, he faithfully sends us one of his delightful art creations. He’s an artist and...
toddrickallen.com

Cafe Berlina Arrives In Santa Monica

A charming new German-themed coffee and pastry shop has appeared almost overnight in Santa Monica. Cafe Berlina recently threw open their doors in the space at 1620 Wilshire Blvd., most recently home to Posh Cafe. Expect a menu of coffee, espresso, pastries, breakfasts, and sandwiches. Their signature drink is is the Bearlatte which is their espresso, oat milk, and a pinch of hazelnut. We wish them the best of luck.
SANTA MONICA, CA
sgmagazine.com

Awfully Chocolate opens new Bakery & Cafe in Katong

Reinventing their flagship store, Awfully Chocolate opens its first bakery and cafe in the heart of Katong. What started with an unpretentious All Chocolate Cake has since grown into a multi-national brand fronting shops, cafes, and restaurants tied together with a distinct passion for offering luscious dark chocolate creations. From...
srqmagazine.com

Avocado Toast Goes Greek at Kefi Streetside Cafe

By this point, avocado toast has seen it all. Some are stacked high, some are stacked low. Some are topped with Tex-Mex fixings, some are topped with eggs. Some come served as a side, some come served as a main dish. At Kefi Streetside Café, the avocado toast goes full Greek.
thevillagerny.com

Cafe Spreads Christmas Magic

Spending Some Time at “49” Café in Springville, NY. I have a very magical Christmas-themed story to tell, featuring three incredible, mysterious characters and the mommy of one of them. It happened to me in Springville, this year. More specifically, it took place in two separate seasons, summer and winter, in a coffee shop/restaurant on Main Street called simply “49”. Two of the characters are known for being the epitome of love and kindness while the third one…not so much. To put it very, very mildly.
Wide Open Eats

The Arcade Restaurant is Known As Memphis' Oldest Cafe

Every restaurant, cafe, and deli has a story, and the Arcade Restaurant located on South Main Street in Memphis, Tennessee has one of the oldest stories in all of Memphis. Its Greek Revival style architecture stands erect next to the historical Central Station which has been a train station since 1855. But the restaurant's age isn't the only thing that put it on the map, but rather it was a young Memphis singer who loved peanut butter and banana sandwiches.
thegabber.com

Coffee Ships and Cafes to Try on Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach is home to the renowned John’s Pass, delectable seafood restaurants and a scenic sunset location, but where do you go to get coffee? What happens when your croissant craving overpowers your crab leg cravings? Here’s a list of five cafes in Madeira to visit. Sweet Brewnette.
22 WSBT

Chicory Cafe prepares to-go Christmas meals

If you're not up for cooking, the Chicory Cafe is serving to-go feasts. The cafe manager says they've already filled 200 Christmas dinner meals for today. Each kit is prepackaged and items are individually wrapped. Earlier this week we spoke to the director of health outreach for the St. Joseph...
popville.com

Missed Connection – Yerevan Cafe

Last Friday (December 10) I was getting a late lunch with my boss at Yerevan Cafe on 18th Street when I mistook the stranger in front of me in line for my roommate (classic mask issues). He introduced himself as “Fred”. and we chatted briefly with my boss standing...
