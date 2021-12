NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was another round of deadly gun violence Wednesday in New York City. Police believe road rage is what led to the shooting of a passenger in a vehicle during the early morning hours. The suspect is still on the loose. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, an SUV with shattered windows is at the center of the investigation. Police say 45-year-old Bronx resident Aracellio Pellot was found dead in the back seat after a bullet hit him in the head. “It’s gotten so bad, especially in these times when it’s the holidays. It’s so unnecessary,” said Bronx resident Matthew Rivera. “It’s horrible....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO