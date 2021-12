2021 has been a memorial year for Fantasy and Science Fiction. JAK037 is the last surviving warbot of his model. Built for the war between Dalrea and Carthia on the planet Mervos using human technology, he knows his days are numbered. Then Dalrea makes peace with Carthia in order to attack the human settlement for more of the technology. After the first attack he is ordered to kill the local human ambassador, but he refuses to kill the man’s seven-year-old daughter. Then when his Mervon friend Harb finds a way to remove the inhibitions that make him obey orders, He decides to take Hannah across the continent and across the water to the human island. Michael Drakich’s Requiem For A Genocide(ebook) is a wonderful tale of an impossible quest. Sometimes helped by Mervans and sometimes hindered, he slowly falls apart, determined to use his finals hours to help the girl get to her people, Wonderful.

