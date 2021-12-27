ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron complicates restart for cruise companies as more passengers test positive for Covid-19

By Emon Reiser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares were trending downward in pre-market trading Monday as South Florida-based cruise companies confirmed more onboard Covid-19 outbreaks over the holiday weekend. Despite safety measures, passengers onboard ships owned by Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus six months...

The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cruise ships unsafe as Omicron surges, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised travellers not to board cruise ships - whether they have been vaccinated or not.In a change to its guidance on Thursday, CDC officials moved cruise ship travel to its highest-risk list, Level 4, saying: “Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the Covid-19 case threshold for CDC investigation.”This is a blow...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines is suspending cargo flights for a week due to stricter quarantine requirements for air crews, potentially adding to strain on global supply chains.Long-haul flights to Europe across the Pacific and to Riyadh and Dubai are suspended through Jan. 6, the airline said Thursday. It promised to try to help customers “mitigate the disruption.”The airline’s workforce is stretched thin after the quarantine for Cathay Pacific flight crews who return from abroad was extended to one week in a hotel room from three days.Thursday’s announcement gave no details, but The South China Morning Post newspaper...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Warns of Further Port Cancellations and Impacted Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on a voyage onboard one of its ships of possible changes to itineraries, as well as onboard activities that could be impacted in the near future. The letter comes in a week when several Royal Caribbean and other cruise ships have been denied...
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL
WCIA

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The […]
MIAMI, FL
poz.com

Testing Positive Again

Yes, it happened. After a complete vaccination cycle and a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, I got it (a mild case thanks to the aforementioned vaccine shots). I would not have known except my brother had home tests and a friend texted me to let me know he had tested positive. I thought I had one of those travel/work too much colds that are common in my life.
PUBLIC HEALTH

