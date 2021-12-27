ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron triggers lockdown by default across US as businesses hit by staff outbreaks and cancelations close up: One expert says 'best possible scenario' would see 'milder' variant 'tear through' population in a month

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Omicron variant is triggering a de facto lockdown in parts of the country as scores of businesses shutter on their own due to staff outbreaks, raising concerns about the impact on small businesses after nearly two years of disruptions.

Perhaps aware that the US public has little appetite for further government restrictions, elected leaders are avoiding mandatory shutdowns in the Omicron wave.

Nevertheless in New York City, where Omicron hit early and hard, many restaurants and bars have shuttered on their own after staff outbreaks or exposure, and as customers cancel bookings for fear of the virus.

Multiple Broadway shows have closed their doors, and Mayor-elect Eric Adams cancelled his inauguration gala scheduled for New Year's Day.

Because the shutdowns are voluntary, the path to safely reopening is murky, and it is unclear when business will resume as normal.

'All of the decision making is put on the small-business owners,' Brooklyn butcher shop owner Brent Young told the Atlantic, which dubbed the phenomenon a 'soft lockdown.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKXCg_0dWjYTSM00
People get tested for Covid at a Pop Up Site on Broadway and West 72nd Street in New York City on Christmas Eve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLjHH_0dWjYTSM00
A view of the cancellation notice for the Lion King musical at the Minskoff Theater on December 23, 2021 in New York City as voluntary shutdowns spread
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVGf8_0dWjYTSM00
The Vanderbuilt Resturant on Bergen Street in Brooklyn is seen shut down as scores of restaurants and bars close due to staff outbreaks and mass booking cancellations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjDZB_0dWjYTSM00
Daily new COVID cases in New York City are seen hitting new records in the chart above

As the country prepares to enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most experts are predicting a massive surge in cases in January and February, as the current situation in New York spreads to the rest of the country.

However, there are increasing signs that Omicron, though highly transmissible, may cause less severe illness, resulting in lower rates of hospitalization and death.

On Thursday, Britain's Health Security Agency released a study suggesting that s the risk of hospitalization from the hyper-contagious strain is 70 percent lower than from the Delta variant.

It has raised hopes that, along with widespread vaccinations, it could be possible to achieve herd immunity with a minimum of deaths.

'The best possible scenario is Omicron tears through the population, it causes a month or a month and a half of economic disruption and illness, and then we're through it,' Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and academic dean for Brown's School of Public Health, told Axios.

But she went on to warn: 'The worst-case scenario is Omicron ends up being much more severe, overwhelms and crushes our hospital systems, and then gets followed by a worse variant.'

Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed the sentiment telling the outlet: It's conceivable that, sooner or later, that everybody will have been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaSq0_0dWjYTSM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wLJn_0dWjYTSM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6nHA_0dWjYTSM00

'When you get to that point, unless you have a very bizarre variant come in that evades all protection — which would be unusual — then I think you could get to that point where you have this at a steady level,' he said.

In that scenario, COVID could become a background concern similar to the seasonal flu, still causing illness and death but not spurring widespread disruptions.

In the meantime, though, the Omicron surge is causing widespread disruptions and forcing economic forecasters to rapidly revise their predictions about the pace of recovery.

Thousands of flights were cancelled in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, with airlines reporting COVID-related staffing problems.

Nearly 740 flights were canceled within, into, or out of the United States on Monday morning, a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com showed.

The flight cancellations on Monday were on top of over 3,000 cancellations during the Christmas holiday weekend, typically a peak time for travel for Americans.

Yet on Monday, strong retail sales underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZF4G_0dWjYTSM00
A woman wearing a mask and 2022 Planet Fitness New Year's Eve hat takes a selfie in Times Square on December 23, 2021 in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWMs7_0dWjYTSM00
Leland Eating and Drinking House is seen shut down on Dean Street in Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FKkx_0dWjYTSM00
A view of Christmas Art installations on December 23, 2021 in New York City. Nine Broadway shows have announced cancelled performances due to a surge in COVID-19 cases

Minutes after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was up 22.82 points, or 0.48 percent, at a record high 4,748.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114.80 points, or 0.32 percent, at 36,065.36, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 78.09 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,731.46.

In New York, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio reluctantly reduced the attendance cap for his Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, which will mark the end of his eight years in office.

Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing, and everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask, de Blasio said.

In the United Kingdom, there are similar creeping moves. Scotland will close its nightclubs Monday after Northern Ireland and Wales already did so on Sunday, though they remain open in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has resisted ordering new restrictions but hasn't ruled them out, is expected to be briefed Monday on the latest data on the spread of omicron.

Even that staple of British holiday celebrations, the steady stream of English Premier League games, is under threat. The league has already called off 15 soccer matches in two and a half weeks and more could well be upcoming.

U.K. daily infection numbers reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvMXO_0dWjYTSM00

France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. President Emmanuel Macron's government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss the next steps in tackling the virus.

It is hoping that stepped-up vaccinations will be enough. The government is pushing a draft law that would require vaccination to enter all restaurants and many public venues, instead of the current health pass system which allows people to produce a negative test or proof of recovery if they´re not vaccinated.

This piecemeal, often hesitant approach is visible through much of Europe.

In Poland, a nation of 38 million where the daily death toll now often breaks through the threshold of 500 cases, nightclubs may be closed, but they will be allowed to reopen on New Year's Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the many voters opposed to restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

In Italy, the government has not mandated any rules for private gatherings, but it has set its sights on New Year´s Eve, banning outdoor events and closing discotheques until the end of January.

The Netherlands is currently the exception to the rule of disjointed decision-making.

The government there has gone farther than most European countries and shut down all nonessential stores, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays in a partial new lockdown.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
goodmorningpost.com

UK: COVID Cases Soar To 1.85 Lakh Per Day, But Death Toll Drops – Is It The Omicron Effect?

Fresh COVID- On Thursday, there were 1,89,213 cases in the United Kingdom (UK), with a 53 percent increase in London and 332 deaths. The average mortality toll within four weeks following a positive test, on the other hand, fell below 100 per day for the first time since August, continuing a declining trend, according to the United Kingdom Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Omicron#Outbreaks#Covid#Health Security Agency
kelo.com

Experts warn Omicron ‘blizzard’ to disrupt U.S. for next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. health experts on Thursday warned Americans that a rising tide of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatens major disruptions to their lives, from schools to shopping, and urged them to prepare now for a challenging month ahead. For the second day in a...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

How dangerous is Omicron really? COVID complacency could cause hospitalizations to rise

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As a steady stream of news emerges on the Omicron variant’s relatively low rate of hospitalizations and deaths thus far, the sheer number of newly infected people around the world is leaving many scratching their heads on how to handle the new variant.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Number of English Covid patients ending up in hospital is now SEVEN TIMES lower than during devastating second wave as data shows Omicron now makes up 90% of new cases in EVERY region

Seven times fewer Covid 'cases' are ending up in hospital now compared to England's devastating second wave, official data suggests as proof that Omicron is milder continues to pile up. No10's own advisers feared the ultra-infectious variant could overwhelm the NHS, which prompted calls for Boris Johnson to adopt tougher...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Death rates in South Africa's Omicron Covid wave were just a QUARTER of levels seen during previous surges as scientists say ultra-infectious variant may 'usher in endemic phase'

Covid death rates in South Africa's Omicron wave were just a quarter of levels seen during previous surges, real-world data suggests. Researchers examined records of 450 patients hospitalised in the City of Tshwane since the extremely-transmissible variant took off in the country. Their survival rates were then compared against nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

New York state hits record single-day high of 67,000 COVID cases in 24 hours: Big Apple logs highest positivity rate since pandemic's early days at 20% - but De Blasio insists his New Year's Eve bash WILL go ahead

New York state has hit a new single-day high 67,090 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as Gov. Kathy Hochul warns that a spike in cases will continue through January with one-in-five people in New York City being tested now infected with the virus. Hochul on Wednesday reported a statewide test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

'Profit Doesn't Exist Anymore.' Restaurants That Barely Survived COVID-19 Closures Now Face Labor, Inflation and Supply Chain Crises

It’s easy to poke fun at terrible restaurants, like the one on Gordon Ramsay’s show Kitchen Nightmares that served a mayonnaise-and-cheese sushi pizza , or the Washington D.C. Popeyes that went viral after a video revealed the franchise was overrun with gargantuan rats. (They were not of the Pixar variety that hide in chef hats and improve recipes, unfortunately). Both eateries have since shuttered permanently. Probably for the best.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

278K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy