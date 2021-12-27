ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football team ‘probably 98 or 99 percent vaccinated’ ahead of Orange Bowl against Michigan

By Connor Riley
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLkQB_0dWjY2xE00
Jordan Davis Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99), Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) before the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

You probably have a lot of questions regarding the health and safety protocols of the Georgia football team. As the Omicron variant leads to a spike in cases nationwide, there’s a refreshed curiosity in how this Georgia team goes about navigating the trip to Miami and the upcoming days.

Safety Lewis Cine was asked about the COVID protocols for this Georgia team and as far as what comes next.

“I honestly know as little as you do. A larger percentage of the team, probably 98 percent or 99 percent of the team is vaccinated,” Cine said. “Other than that I don’t really know what’s going on other than that.”

The Georgia football team arrived in Miami on Sunday with masks donned from the moment they stepped off the bus. The Bulldogs also pushed multiple times prior to leaving for Miami to get booster shots for the vaccine. Michigan did the same, with the Wolverines arriving on Saturday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Avoiding coronavirus part of quieter bowl week for CFP teams

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban had a message for his players ahead of their week in Texas preparing for the College Football Playoff. “You’re not going to remember what you did on Tuesday night in Dallas three months from now, three weeks from now or three years from now," Saban said. "But you’ll remember for the rest of your life what happens in the game.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Purdue outlasts Tennessee 48-45 in OT in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl. Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues

The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same. A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games on Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season.
NBA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy