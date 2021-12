When And Just Like That landed on HBO Max at the beginning of December, it was a significant debut for the streaming service. Really, only one series premiere had hype that rivaled it: the return of Gossip Girl. These two New York City-set stories, each focusing on the city's fashionably dressed, wealthy residents, are a natural pairing with one another. In fact, they’re so similar in time, place, and subject matter that they could conceivably be set in the same universe. That’s why fans’ assumption that Gossip Girl’s Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School is in And Just Like That is actually plausible.

