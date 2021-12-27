ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid These Common New Year's Resolution Pitfalls

By A.A. Newton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what we tell ourselves, the vast majority of New Year’s resolutions aren’t made to be kept. The promise that next year will be a little better if you just work hard enough is powerfully attractive—so attractive that we ignore how rarely it actually happens....

An Acupuncturist’s Take on New Year’s Resolutions

While we’re always encouraging our patients to grow & self-actualize, your Acupuncturist can’t really get behind the sentiment of New Year’s Resolutions. Here in the Northern Hemisphere where we’re still in the depths of winter, the only Resolutions we could get behind this time of year are ones related to sleep, rest, taking it easy, cultivating stillness, & faith. Let’s call them New Year’s Restolutions.
Making, And Keeping, Healthy Resolutions For The New Year

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you made your resolutions yet? For many there are promises of eating healthier and losing weight. This New Year’s Eve, the American Medical Association is offering tips to help you stick with your goals. According to the experts, managing stress should be at the top of your list. That includes eating right, getting at least 7.5 hours of sleep each night and exercising. Health experts say adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate to intense activity. “It’s going to reduce your stress, reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes and help you lose weight,” explained AMA President Dr. Gerald Harmon. “And if you really need help, don’t be embarrassed to talk to a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk to your family.” Some other good recommendations for reaching the goal of a happier and healthier you — eat less processed foods (especially those with added sodium and sugar), and drink alcohol in moderation. That means following the recommended guidelines of up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.
Why You Should Replace Your New Year's Journal With a Spreadsheet

The new year is fast-approaching. Even if you believe New Year’s Resolutions are a bunch of baloney, I’d argue the start of a new year is still a useful time to reflect back and look forward. For me, it’s the time when I’m most grateful for my habit of writing down every little thing. And I don’t just mean getting my thoughts and feelings down in a journal—I’m talking about tracking every book read, every mile run, every beer crushed (I only ballpark that last one). If you’re interested in documenting your life (and you should be!) may I recommend the humble spreadsheet.
9 Things to Avoid Unless You Want to Be 'That Person' at the Gym

We’re all familiar with some of the common mores of gym etiquette. Don’t abuse the equipment (i.e. dropping plates like they’re on fire), re-rack your weights, don’t monopolize machines, stop shamelessly hitting on women, put your equipment back where it belongs. Then there are those under-the-radar rules of the more common courtesy, pet-peeve variety—that don’t have much to do with gym equipment, but have everything to do with being a self-aware human co-existing politely with others in tight, sometimes vulnerable spaces (hello, locker rooms). We present you with these lesser known—but no less important—gym-going guidelines.
Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
