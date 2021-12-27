Old National Centre Offering Tickets for $20.22 — Or Less!

CARY, N.C. — The last couple of years have been full of canceled or postponed concerts, leaving fans frustrated and disappointed. One Cary couple waited years to finally see a Michael Buble concert. The devoted fans had no idea what they were in for. Peter Swenson says his love...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jonathan Harrison, local chef and Shelby County native will be competing on a national stage when Next Level Chef premieres on Fox this week. The show airs this Sunday after NFL football and will then move to Wednesday evenings each week. Anyone looking to try a...
It seems to be the time of the year when airlines want to get as much money out of your pocket and will do anything they can to get it. A few days ago, IndiGo offered a free “Fast Forward” service on tickets booked directly with them. Go First has been offering free meals and seat assignments for those flying out of Bengaluru. Now, there is another new promotion ongoing you should know about.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation announced several lineup changes ahead of the Jack Daniels New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash celebration. The Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, and Elle King will no longer be performing at Bicentennial Mall Friday evening. Lady A will...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Vitalant has partnered with Penn and Teller once again, to offer blood donors the chance to see the funny duo for free this holiday season. Starting December 20, those who donate blood through the nonprofit will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, is providing vital transportation this holiday season with its long-standing ‘Home Free’ program, helping runaway, homeless, and exploited youth between the ages of 12 and 21 reunite with their families (or legal guardians) through a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place. 2021 marks the 34th consecutive year Greyhound has provided the free program, demonstrating its commitment to serving communities nationwide.
With New Year's Eve around the corner, it's time to get ready to welcome 2022 in style -- and in Nashville! Bobby Bones and ET's Rachel Smith are going to be celebrating the big night from country music's capital city as part of the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We're just hours away from the Music City Midnight Note Drop! One rising country singer says performing on New Year's Eve has been a lifelong dream. FOX 17 News spoke to BRELAND ahead of his NYE performance. "I've always watched these new years programs and...
Zac Brown Band have canceled their scheduled appearance at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve party after the group’s namesake singer tested positive for Covid-19. Brown previously contracted the virus in September, forcing the country music band to scrap a string of shows.
“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our Number One priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff,” Brown wrote on social media. “We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Changes have been made to Friday night's lineup at Nashville's Big Bash ringing in the new year. Zac Brown Band will no longer perform after the lead singer posted to Twitter Thursday he's tested positive for COVID-19. "Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19,"...
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
Diana Ross got to spend Christmas surrounded by all her loved ones. The 77-year-old icon wore matching holiday pajamas with kids Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, and more, as well as her grandkids!. When it comes to matching Christmas pajamas game, Diana Ross and her family took home the win!...
Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” is a classic. At least, I always thought it was. Apparently, Dolly never considered it to be about Christmas at all:. “It’s kind of funny that people think it’s a Christmas song, and it’s really not. It’s really just...
Comments / 0