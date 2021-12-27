Red Cliff to devote $12.6M to additional housing

(CBS4) – Colorado will have an influx of federal money to help fight and recover from the Marshall Fire. (credit: CBS) Acting Regional Manager Tammy Littrell approved a state request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant late Thursday afternoon. At the time of the request, the Marshall Fire had destroyed more than 100 homes and threatened more than 5,000 more. It was later determined that nearly 600 homes had been lost or damaged in the fire. (credit: CBS) That authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. The grant is not available for individual home or business owners, and does not cover other infrastructure damage, but additional federal assistance may be available after assessment.

