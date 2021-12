Baidu is not the only Chinese tech company to take an interest in the metaverse. NetEase Global, Alibaba, Tencent, and Bytedance have all applied for metaverse trademarks. Chinese internet company Baidu has revealed that its metaverse could take up to six years to be fully functional and up to par. The Beijing-based company started developing its XiRang metaverse app last year. According to Baidu vice president Ma Jie, a full launch of the application is “negative six” years. This was at a launch event on Tuesday.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO