Healthy People In The Most Vaccinated State, Vermont, Fill Up ERs Because Of Coronaphobia

COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat for those most vulnerable to the virus. But it’s also producing plenty of silliness. Vermont offers just one example.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont is among the most vaccinated places on the planet. Almost 81 percent of its people who are age 5 or older are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you consider only adults, that ratio actually increases to 84.6 percent, the CDC reports. Looking at those who have received at least one dose includes 95 percent of Vermonters 18 and older.

Meanwhile, according to the Worldometers database, Vermont ranks next to last among states in cases per 1 million people.

And the Green Mountain State is dead last in terms of deaths per million residents. Just 460 people in Vermont have died from COVID-19 in nearly two years. That’s less than half of the next lowest state, Alaska.

Accordingly, it’s arguable that Vermont is the safest place in America, virus-wise.

Yet here was an actual headline from a local TV news station last week:

“COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs.”

According to WCAX in Burlington, “Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up emergency rooms. The emergency department at the Rutland Regional Medical Center has been overwhelmed with asymptomatic folks.”

The Vermont Hospital Association reported that the phenomenon was happening statewide.

What irony.

The media has succeeded in terrifying otherwise healthy people into believing that death may be so imminent that they rush to ERs – because of a test that is accurate barely half the time.

The Washington Post reported last Thursday that rapid, at-home antigen tests accurately identified an infection just 58 percent of the time in people who are symptomatic. Even if someone has symptoms, the test still misses one of every four.

The Biden administration and blue-staters across the nation are telling us the unvaxxed are the problem, spreading the virus and consuming valuable healthcare resources.

Yet, citing Dr. Rick Hildebrant, the Rutland hospital’s medical director, WCAX reported that in Vermont – the place with the highest rate of vaccinations, and the lowest rate of COVID deaths – “the flood of asymptomatic people is preventing others in need of immediate care from getting it.”

“It’s not so much the beds that are the precious resource, it’s the staff at this time,” Dr. Hildebrant told WCAx. “So we have to have some of our clinical staff providing care to those people and they can’t provide care to the folks in the ER.”

Again, these are not sick people. They are “positive,” but show no symptoms

And for more irony, WCAX notes that Hildebrant steers people in this situation to their local health department for PCR testing, because “by going to the emergency department, you are also potentially exposing yourself to someone with COVID who is very sick.”

Based on this behavior, and the anecdotal evidence from those fearful of the maskless and unvaxxed in retail outlets, airplanes, schools, and elsewhere, COVID seems to inflict as much psychological distress as it does physical illness.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon