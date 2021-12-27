ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Mother sent explicit photos of 12-year-old daughter, arranged for her to meet with man who now faces child molestation charge

By Brooke Coupal
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A man is facing a child molestation charge after the 12-year-old victim’s mother allegedly arranged for her daughter to meet with him after sending him explicit photos of the young girl. Gwinnett police announced Thursday the arrests of Adrienne Klein, 43, of Gulf Breeze, Florida,...

