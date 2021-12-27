ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Preventing Colds And Flu While Traveling

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DScQ_0dWjVoeQ00

When it comes to traveling, there are many things that we need to think about. We have to plan for the time change and pack clothing accordingly.

There is also a lot of uncertainty when you travel because you never know what will happen during your stay away from home. For example, one thing that can happen is getting sick!

The flu and colds are widespread among travelers, and they can be difficult to avoid or prevent. In this blog post, I’ll walk through some steps that you can take before, during, and after your trip to keep yourself healthy while traveling!

Stay Well Rested Before Your Trip

There are a few simple things you can do to help prevent colds and the flu while traveling. First, make sure to get plenty of rest before your trip. Staying well-rested will help keep your immune system functioning correctly.

Try To Avoid Touching Your Face

When traveling, try to avoid touching your face. Germs can quickly enter the body through the nose and mouth when they contact our hands. If you must touch your face, be sure to wash your hands frequently. Additionally, it’s essential to keep your immune system functioning at its best by eating healthy.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is another critical factor in preventing colds and flu while traveling. It can be easy to forget to drink enough water when you’re on the go, but it’s essential for maintaining your health. In addition, dehydration can make you more susceptible to illness, so staying hydrated is necessary. In addition to drinking water, other ways to stay hydrated while traveling include carrying around a reusable bottle and sipping on hot tea or coffee throughout the day.

Take Your Vitamins With You Wherever You Go

Don’t leave home without your best liquid vitamins. Taking them daily is essential, but this becomes especially true when you’re traveling and exerting yourself more than usual. Many people get sick during the holiday season because they push themselves too hard at parties or do last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve! To avoid getting sick before New Year’s Eve, keep up with your vitamins even on the road.

Wear A Mask In Cramped Spaces

If you’re traveling on a plane, train, bus, or in any other cramped space, be sure to wear a mask. This will help protect you from getting sick and passing germs to others. Masks are also a good idea when visiting crowded tourist attractions.

Wash Your Hands Or Sanitize Them Frequently

One of the best ways to prevent colds and flu while traveling is by keeping your hands clean. Make sure you wash your hands regularly, or if you can’t get to a sink, use a hand sanitizer. Germs can spread quickly, so it’s essential to take steps to protect yourself from them.

Keep Your Distance From Others Who Are Sick

If you notice that someone else is sick or has a runny nose, it’s best to keep your distance. Stay away from them as much as possible and try to avoid touching any surfaces they might have felt. Also, make sure you don’t share food with them and use the same utensils.

The best way to prevent colds and flu while traveling is to take care of your health. Being mindful about what you eat, drink, and how much time you’re spending outside can help decrease the risk of coming down with a virus. In addition, a proper diet high in nutrient-rich vegetables will boost your immune system so that it can keep up with the demands of traveling. Drinking plenty of water, especially at high altitudes (such as when flying), can also prevent dehydration, a significant factor in developing colds and flu.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida COVID Hospitalizations Rise With Omicron Variant

Florida is seeing a spike in COVID infections as the omicron variant courses through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised the numbers to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of the previous days. These numbers are pandemic record-setting numbers for the state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

NY Health Department Requires Healthcare Providers To Discriminate Based On Race When Administering Antiviral Treatment

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC DOHMH) is requiring healthcare providers to prioritize non-white patients when administering oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The department issued a health advisory notice Monday announcing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved paxlovid and molnupiravir as oral antiviral...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Free Press - TFP

What Drinking Black Coffee Says About You

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Is It Better To Buy Or Rent A Boat?

Do you dream of spending your weekends on crystal, clear waters? Relaxing on a boat? Enjoying the sunshine? If this sounds like bliss for you, you have to consider whether you should rent or purchase a boat. Both options come with their pros and cons. However, it is all about...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
The Free Press - TFP

US Confirmed Over 441,000 New COVID Cases Tuesday, A Record

The United States recorded an all-time high number of coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The U.S. saw 441,278 new cases Tuesday, the CDC reported, far more than the previous high of 294,015 set in January. The new record comes after officials confirmed about 290,000 cases just over a week ago amid another spike driven in part by the Omicron variant in states across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

‘Smells Like Weed All The Damn Time’: Marijuana Farms Are Springing Up In One Red State

Marijuana farms are being rapidly established in Oklahoma, now home to the largest number of licensed farms for the substance, The New York Times reported. Cannabis entrepreneurs have journeyed to the state due to its low barriers to entry, with the cost to get started being just $2,500, compared to $100,000 or more in neighboring Arkansas, the NYT reported. Oklahoma reportedly has no limit on how many dispensaries can sell marijuana, the number of cannabis farms or how much an individual farm can produce.
AGRICULTURE
The Free Press - TFP

‘Unprecedented Warmth’: Alaska Records Highest December Temperature Ever

A weather station in Kodiak, Alaska, recorded the state’s highest December temperature ever when it clocked in at 67 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 26. “The temperature at the Kodiak Harbor NOAA tide gauge briefly reached into the 60s again on Monday afternoon and as high as 55F early morning Tuesday. In late December,” Alaska climate expert Rick Thoman tweeted. “I would not have thought such a thing possible.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colds#Wash Hands#Vitamin#Immune System
The Free Press - TFP

Report: Ocasio-Cortez Escapes NYC Lockdowns For Sunny Florida

While COVID-19 cases surged in New York City, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pictured vacationing in Florida, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez was spotted drinking cocktails outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach on Thursday while New York City reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Free Press - TFP

Many US Shoppers Racked Up Debt This Holiday Season

Many U.S. consumers racked up debt this holiday season, and most of them won’t be able to pay it off immediately, according to a report published Wednesday. Around 36% of consumers went into debt, spending on presents, plane tickets and decorations, owing an average of $1,249, up from 31% in 2020, according to a report by LendingTree. Despite the percentage of holiday borrowers increasing in 2021, the average amount of spending dropped by 10% from 2020.
HOLIDAY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

6 Reasons Florida Gov. DeSantis Has Reason To Boast About 2021, And Democrats Are Increasingly Desperate To Topple Him

First, COVID-19. COVID “cases” are surging in Florida, as they are across the country. But the reported mildness of the omicron variant has some, even on the left, suggesting that infections are not the metric to be analyzed for success in fighting the virus. Instead, hospitalizations and death seem more relevant, such analysts say.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

New York City Public Schools Implements ‘Test To Stay’ Strategy

The U.S.’ largest public school district will implement a “test to stay” strategy, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Starting on Jan. 3 all New York City public schools will now allow students to stay in class, even if they are exposed to classmates who test positive for COVID-19, as long as they are asymptomatic and test negative for the virus, de Blasio said.
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy