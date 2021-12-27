ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Ongoing Trials of Combination Therapy for Treating CLL

By Susan M. O’Brien, MD
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan M. O’Brien, MD, highlights ongoing trials from 2021 examining combination therapies for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: Some [of the] impactful trials are combination trials. I mentioned there has been data with ibrutinib [Imbruvica] and venetoclax [Venclexta] generated...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapy Options in CLL

John Allan, MD: There are a lot of current first-line therapy options, and it's very difficult now to navigate these waters in any efficient manner with your patients. It used to be a relatively straightforward conversation when initiating treatment for a patient when there was only one targeted agent available, like ibrutinib and/or you had chemotherapy options. Now, not only do you have multiple BTK inhibitors approved in a frontline setting, that have different potential side effect profiles, but you also have different classes of drugs of targeted agents that are approved in frontline setting that also offer a fixed-duration approach. This is very different than what we do with BTK inhibitors, which is a continuous therapy treat-to-progression type of paradigm.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Combination Therapies for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Susan M. O’Brien, MD: We’re seeing more and more combinations now, either of small molecules with antibodies, predominantly obinutuzumab [Gazyva] at this point, or combinations of small molecules with or without an antibody. We know that there were 2 clinical trials that showed that adding 6 months of rituximab [Rituxan] to ibrutinib [Imbruvica] did not affect the long-term progression-free survival. It was the same as if ibrutinib was given by itself. It is interesting that in the ELEVATE TN trial [NCT02475681], which was the trial of acalabrutinib [Calquence] and obinutuzumab, there was an arm with acalabrutinib alone. Now with the 4-year data, we’re seeing that those remissions with the combination appear to be longer. It’s obviously a different BTK inhibitor and it’s a different antibody. My suspicion is that the difference in the BTK inhibitor might not be as important as the fact that obinutuzumab is a much more potent antibody than rituximab. It was only given for 6 months just like in the rituximab trials where the BTK inhibitors continued indefinitely, but the monoclonal antibody is stopped after 6 cycles. That data appears to be very different than the previous data, and my guess is that it’s because of the antibody. Up until now, nobody was giving antibody with rituximab or acalabrutinib for the most part because the data were all negative. This is the first positive data that we’ve actually seen at the spring meetings this year.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

BTK Inhibitors in the Presence of 17p Deletions or TP53 Mutation in CLL

Susan M. O’Brien, MD, on treating patients with 17p deletions and TP53 mutations who have chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: There’s 1 group [of patients for whom I] always use BTK inhibitors, and those would be the patients who have a 17p deletion or a TP53 mutation. That’s based on information from 2 trials. One is the venetoclax [Venclexa]–obinutuzumab [Gazyva] trial [NCT02242942] where, although with 4-years to follow-up, there is no median PFS [progression-free survival] reached yet. There is a median PFS in that high-risk group. That was about 4 years, which is still quite good and much better than we would have ever gotten with chemotherapy in that population, but nevertheless, it’s about 4 years. We have data from last [American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting] looking at combining 4 trials that use frontline ibrutinib [Imbruvica] to look at the outcomes of patients with 17p deletion or TP53 mutation. Why do we have to combine 4 trials? The good news is that that population is generally a very small fragment of frontline patients. It’s a very common clonal evolution where patients who are developing resistance to therapies are likely to have 17p [deletion] or a TP53 mutation, but not in the upfront population. Any given trial generally doesn’t have a lot of those patients. But this pooled data provided the biggest data source ever, which was 89 patients with 17p [deletion] or TP53 mutations who got treated upfront with ibrutinib, and the 4-year progression-free survival was about 78%. Clearly, patients with 17p deletion have remissions that appear to be lasting longer than they would with venetoclax. What we don’t know is [whether or not] ibrutinib is just a better drug than venetoclax for that subset or is finite therapy not a good idea in that subset. If I felt like there was a patient for [whom] I didn’t want to give a BTK inhibitor—and I’ve already stated that I can hardly think of what that setting would be—but if I did give them venetoclax-obinutuzumab, I’m not sure I would stop at 1 year. I might leave them on continuous therapy. But if I’m going to use the regimen as it’s FDA approved, then in that setting, I’m definitely going to go with my BTK inhibitors because the data are better.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Next Steps in Assessing BOVen Therapy in Patients With Previously Untreated CLL

Jacob D. Soumerai, MD, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, discusses next steps in the research assessing zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and venetoclax in the treatment of previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jacob D. Soumerai, MD, assistant professor, medicine at Harvard Medical School and a clinical investigator...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combination Therapy#Venclexta#Venetoclax#Btk#Umbralisib#Ukoniq#Mrd
targetedonc.com

Testing and Risk Stratification in CLL

John Allan, MD: The other important aspect of this case is the workup that was done, the baseline workup of the CLL patient. And so, for the most part, the patient has had a full workup, there is a few things that are missing. The iwCLL [international workshop on chronic lymphocytic leukemia] guidelines have updated what is considered standard baseline workup for a CLL patient, and that includes for molecular prognostic factors. And that really includes three big groups of categories.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing Zanubrutinib, Obinutuzumab, Venetoclax for Previously Untreated CLL

Jacob D. Soumerai, MD, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, discusses minimum residual disease-driven time limited therapy with zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and venetoclax in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jacob D. Soumerai, MD, assistant professor, medicine at Harvard Medical School and a clinical investigator in lymphoma,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Jennifer A. Woyach, MD, Discusses Use of Ibrutinib in CLL at 2021 ASH

Jennifer A. Woyach, MD, spoke about why it’s important to use newer therapies instead of chemoimmunotherapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. During the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, Jennifer A. Woyach, MD, associate professor in the Division of Hematology at The Ohio State University, discussed the benefits of treating patients with newer agents, such as the Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor ibrutinib [Imbruvica], over chemoimmunotherapy. During the meeting, she is presenting data on ibrutinib-containing regimens in patients 65 years or older, which has been shown to be superior to treatment with bendamustine plus rituximab.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant Therapy Is a Significant Focus of Ongoing Research for RCC

Neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies have become an area of growing interest for treating patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) because of the potential to improve outcomes for patients with locally advanced disease. This approach has shown promise with checkpoint inhibitors, and adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was recently approved for the treatment...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Supporting Data for Ibrutinib-Based Regimens in Frontline CLL

During a live virtual event, Jose Sandoval Sus, MD, discussed with participating physicians frontline treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with questions by Targeted Oncology. Targeted OncologyTM: What data support the use of recommended treatment regimens in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)?. Sandoval Sus: In the phase...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Comparing BTK Inhibitors in CLL Treatment

John Allan, MD: Currently, one question that comes up on everyone's mind is, “how do you differentiate between the two currently FDA-approved BTK inhibitors for CLL in the frontline setting, those being ibrutinib and acalabrutinib?” There are some features that are very different between the two. In a frontline setting, they've not been tested head-to-head to understand these differences in younger patient populations and less pretreated patients. BTK inhibitors have classic effects of side effects. Those class effects are namely bleeding, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, arthralgias, potential skin rash, and diarrhea. Those are the big class effects that we look for and tell our patients about. Ibrutinib was first in class, it is a good drug. It does have some off-target effects against the kinome. Acalabrutinib was designed to be a more selective BTK inhibitor with less off-target effects and therefore, this hypothesis that it might be a better tolerated agent was put out there, and eventually tested in a head-to-head study in the ELEVATE TN study [ELEVATE TN: Phase 3 Study of Acalabrutinib Combined with Obinutuzumab (O) or Alone Vs O Plus Chlorambucil (Clb) in Patients (Pts) with Treatment-Naive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)].
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Recap: Targeted Therapies for EGFR Exon 20 Insertion-Positive NSCLC

Zofia Piotrowska, MD, discusses potential therapies for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lung cancer medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, discussed the identification and targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
onclive.com

Rapid Readout: Characterization of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi)-Related Adverse Events in a Head-to-Head Trial of Acalabrutinib Versus Ibrutinib in Previously Treated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Matthew Davids, MD, MMsc, presents John F. Seymour, MBBS, FRACP, PhD’s presentation from ASH 2021 on BTKI-related adverse events in the ELEVATE-RR trial that observed acalabrutinib vs ibrutinib for previously treated CLL. OncLive® Rapid Readout from Characterization of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi)-Related Adverse Events in a Head-to-Head Trial...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Recap: The Shifting Treatment Paradigmfor Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

A panel of experts reflect on how to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma by reviewing clinical trial data and discussing patient cases. Different oncology clinicians may diverge in their treatment approaches to advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) due to multiple options being considered standard-of-care therapies. Combination therapies have made great strides against the former standard of care, sunitinib (Sutent), and although investigators have not landed on a cure, many therapies are extending survival and sometimes improving patient quality of life as well.
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Pfizer Halts DMD Gene Therapy Trial to Uncover Cause of Patient Death

Pfizer has paused screening and dosing of a Phase Ib study of its experimental gene therapy treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy following the unexpected death of a patient. On Monday, the pharma giant announced the death of the patient participating in the non-ambulatory cohort of the company’s Phase 1b mini-dystrophin...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Looking Ahead to the Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Nina Shah, MD, looks to the future of treating patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: As we move forward in multiple myeloma, I’m excited to see longer term follow-up data for the immunotherapy trials because it’s important for us to know what kind of duration of response our patients are going to get. I am interested in seeing quality of life data because I want to know how to choose between these modalities, which may not be the best for one patient versus another, or what may be best suited for all patients. I also want to see how we’re incorporating minimal residual disease [MRD] for decision making. For that, we’ll look to trials like the MASTER trial [NCT03224507]. Finally, I’m really excited to see if there’s some way that we could get blood-based MRD testing, which is already being looked at with mass spectrometry and other technologies, because I would love for patients to be able to avoid bone marrow [biopsies]. I hate ordering them and patients hate getting them and it’d be great if we could use something else to detect disease and detect it early.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Looking Toward the New Trends in CLL

Susan M. O’Brien, MD, on upcoming 2022 trends in chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: What I’d like to see in 2022 is that at least 1 of the noncovalent inhibitors, if not both, get FDA approved. That would be very exciting. Right now, patients do need to go on a clinical trial, which is well worth their doing, but it would be nice [for those agents to be approve] because it wouldn’t be limited to clinical trials. Those 2 drugs are going to really give us a fabulous option that we don’t have now [for patients who] develop resistance to the first-generation BTK inhibitors. They appear to be amazingly nontoxic and that’s partly because, if you look at the KINOME assays, they’re very specific for BTK, particularly pirtobrutinib [LOXO-305]. Not only is it nice to have great efficacy, but it’s also nice to have very low toxicity. Those will change practice, and I’m hoping that we are going to see FDA approval of those drugs or at least 1 of them in 2022.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

BiTE Therapy as a CAR T Alternative for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Gurbakhash Kaur, MD, discusses the use of bispecific T-cell engagers as an alternative to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Gurbakhash Kaur, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, discusses the use of bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs) as an alternative to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, Discusses Use of Daratumumab Plus KRd in Multiple Myeloma

Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, spoke about the potential application of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma in a real-world setting. At the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, Luciano Costa, MD, PhD, associate director for Clinical Research at O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, discussed how the primary end point results of the MASTER trial (NCT03224507) can be used in the real-world treatment setting to guide selection of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Tolerability of Immunotherapy plus TKI Inhibitors in RCC

During a live virtual event, Sandy Srinivas, MD, discussed the tolerability of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor/immunotherapy combinations cabozantinib plus nivolumab and lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, compared with the dual immunotherapy ipilimumab plus nivolumab. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What are your reactions to the CheckMate 9ER (NCT03141177) data for renal cell carcinoma (RCC)? ​
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy