Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has told New Year revellers planning to travel to England amid more relaxed Covid restrictions that this would be the “wrong course of action”.John Swinney said while there is nothing to stop party-goers from heading south of the border, where nightclubs are still open, for their Hogmanay celebrations, this would go against the “spirit” of the regulations put in place by the Scottish Government.That has seen nightclubs ordered to close their doors again for at least three weeks from December 27.Limits on the number of people who can take part in events – capping these at...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO