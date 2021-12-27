ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GoDaddy, Nvidia, travel stocks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations at the start of this year's final trading week.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.33% at 36,070.39. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.66% at 4,757.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.79% at 15,777.345.

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 2.4%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.4%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 3.8% BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return

** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 7.0% BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments

** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 8.9% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs

** Lizhi Inc (LIZI.O): up 2.3% BUZZ-Leaps on partnership with EV maker HiPhi

** Schlumberger (SLB.N): down 0.8% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as Omicron worries weigh on crude prices

** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 7.5% BUZZ-Jumps as Starboard acquires 6.5% stake worth $800 mln

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 72.1% BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug

** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 57.6% BUZZ-Up after partnering with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits

** JD.Com Inc : down 1.1%

** New Orient Education & Technology Group Inc : down 1.2% BUZZ-Chinese stocks' motley response to Beijing's regulatory tightening

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc : down 13.9%

BUZZ-Plunges after COVID-19 treatment fails mid-stage trial

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.9%

BUZZ-Drops on report of blocking employees from selling shares

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Broadcom capable of M&A in 2022 despite $10 bln share buyback - Bernstein

** Celularity Inc (CELU.O): up 3.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA's Fast Track tag

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 3.4%

BUZZ-GameStop rally to fade in 2022, says brokerage; cuts PT

** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.9%

** IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-S&P, IHS inch closer to completion of $44 bln deal with fresh divestitures

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slumped 0.31% to $2,924.01 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $95.32 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.25% higher to $612.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $88.90 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Godaddy#Omicron#Dji#Ixic#Boeing Co Lrb Ba N#Borr Drilling Ltd#Innovage Holding Corp#Innv O#Lizhi Inc Lrb#Ev#Godaddy Inc#Gddy N#Starboard#Bridgebio Pharma Inc#Microbot Medical Inc#Stryker#Didi Global Inc#Broadcom Inc Lrb Avgo O#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
Reuters

Xilinx, Stryve Foods, Nutriband

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower on Friday, even as Wall Street's main indexes looked to finish the year with handsome gains for the third time in a row, supported by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation. At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.15%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Walmart, Crocs, Alibaba

Wall Street's main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.05% at 36,378.66. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down...
RETAIL
Reuters

Wall Street flat as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street was little changed in light trading on Friday, with investors taking a breather as they prepared to ring in the new year and close the books on 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic. All three major U.S....
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks are mixed in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

Major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in thin trading Friday afternoon, as the market closed out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:03 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Out with a whimper

OUT WITH A WHIMPER (1023 EST/1523 GMT) U.S. stocks paused on Friday, after a recent rally put Wall Street's main indexes on pace to finish the year with handsome gains driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation. Indeed, the main U.S. indexes are virtually flat in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock falls toward record-long losing streak in wake of Cerner buyout deal

Shares of Oracle Corp. slipped 0.3% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to extend their losing streak to 11 sessions. That would be the longest such streak since Oracle went public in March 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The database giant's stock has now tumbled 15.3% since it last gained ground, when it rose 3.8% on Dec. 15 to close at a record $103.65. Highlighting the losing streak was the 11.2% drop in two days to Dec. 20, after The Wall Street Journal reported, and Oracle confirmed, that it agreed to buy medical-records company Cerner Corp. in a deal valued at $28.3 billion. Despite the record-long losing streak, Oracle's stock has still run up 35.7% this year, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has climbed 34.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.44% higher to $172.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $7.61 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX up 22% in 2021: banks lead, travel lags

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX UP 22% IN 2021: BANKS LEAD, TRAVEL LAGS (1317 GMT) The last trading session of the year delivered no surprises with many...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks end the year 22% higher

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday even as they ended the year on a higher note, amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic. Volumes were thin, with many traders away and most major...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy