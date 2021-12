Goldman Sachs Group plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its fossil-fuel clients by a fifth as it acts on a pledge to make its business climate neutral by mid-century. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its fossil-fuel clients by a fifth, and slash emissions in other key customer groups as it acts on a pledge to make its business climate neutral by mid-century.

