Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Wednesday November 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
SB Nation
Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?
Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
SB Nation
The State Of Play
Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
SB Nation
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
SB Nation
Surely We Can Stop Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold
If you were to list Liverpool players who have impressed in most or all of the team’s matches this season you could probably do so using the fingers on one hand. The Reds have been off in form, and both fluidity in attack and solidity in defense — alongside much of anything in midfield — have been constant concerns thus far in the 2022/23 season.
SB Nation
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
SB Nation
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | 10 Changes for the Cup?
Everton have gone off the boil in the past couple of games and now Frank Lampard has a chance to shuffle the pack with a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before facing them again days later in the league. It’s the perfect time to rotate, so how will...
SB Nation
Tactical Notebook: How Unai Emery was ready for Erik Ten Hag
Entering the match on decent form, Manchester United received a rollicking at the hands of Aston Villa Sunday. Despite a fairly pedestrian attack this season (their 1.18 npXG per game is eight best in the league while their 0.09 npXG per shot is 13th), Manchester United sit fifth in the table thanks to a stellar defensive record. Therefore it was very surprising to see their defense get picked apart on Sunday.
SB Nation
Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp
Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
SB Nation
How do Sunderland deal with our recent off-the-field issues?
Saturday’s defeat was the strongest candidate for Sunderland’s worst performance of the season so far. Tony Mowbray’s ambitious changes in personnel looked exciting on paper - but certainly did not work when put into action. The midfield of Dan Neil and Abdoullah Ba looked rather hopeless and...
SB Nation
Carabao Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 Newport County
Leicester City overcame a stubborn Newport County side by a score of 3-0 at the King Power, ensuring their progress in the Carabao Cup. James Justin gave the Foxes the edge at the break with a brilliant, curling effort off the inside of the far post. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in the second period, scoring two vintage Jamie Vardy goals. Unfortunately, Justin took a boot to the knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch, marring an otherwise-delightful performance.
SB Nation
After 25 years, what changes should be made to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?
The general state of the stadium and its surroundings should be addressed. I walk to the stadium from the south, by walking over the Wearmouth Bridge. The painted bollards with the badge on and posters of big match moments are good, but they look shabby. It’s time to either update...
SB Nation
On This Day (10 Nov 2013) Bardsley and Brown back with a bang as Sunderland beat Manchester City
For a while there, we seemed to hold a bit of a spell over Manchester City whenever we played them at home, and on this day back in 2013 the Citizens came unstuck – making it four defeats in a row at the Stadium of Light. Under the stewardship...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Rues Individual Errors In Watford Loss
Reading came away from Hertfordshire pointless after a 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road. Joao Pedro’s double was enough for all three points with Reading not really offering much going forward with just one shot on target. Reading are now 13th, five points off the play-offs and six points from the relegation zone.
SB Nation
Reece James officially out of the World Cup
Reece James has confirmed that he is officially out of the World Cup, following a report yesterday that England manager Gareth Southgate has already decided his squad that will be revealed after the weekend. In his words, it’s a “devastating” development, though not an entirely unexpected one after he was...
Comments / 0