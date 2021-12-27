ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staatsoper Stuttgart Reduces Seating Capacity, Tightens Entry Regulations

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Lichtgut/Christoph Schmidt/Christoph Schmidt) The Staatsoper Stuttgart has announced that new entry regulations will apply starting on Dec. 27, 2021. Per an official press release, entry to the opera house will...

Senate of Berlin Tightens Restrictions For Entry to Berlin’s Theaters

The Senate of Berlin has announced new rules for entry to theaters, concert halls, and opera houses. Starting Dec. 28, 2021, 2G+ rule will come into effect, meaning that only people who have vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be granted entry, but they will also have to test negative for the coronavirus (Rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours, or PCR test not older than 48 hours).
Oper Frankfurt Ordered to Further Reduce Seating Capacity

(Credit: https://blog.oper-frankfurt.de/) The government of the German federal state of Hessen has announced a decision to further limit a number of audiences at Oper Frankfurt. Instead of 530 spectators there were allowed the previous week, the new government order allows only 250 spectators in the opera house starting Dec. 28,...
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
Businesses fret as South Korea reimposes COVID-19 curfews

SEOUL (Reuters) – As clocks struck 9 p.m. this week, customers packed up and left restaurants and other eateries across South Korea as a reimposed curfew designed to help stem a surge in coronavirus infections sparks fears of economic disaster for some businesses. Last week authorities announced a series...
NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
Italy makes outdoor mask wearing compulsory

Italy has reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces to contain mounting coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday. The minister, who announced the measure to the cabinet, did not say when the rule would come into effect but stated that...
