Pinduoduo (PDD) option implied volatility flat as shares rally 1.8%

Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) are down nearly 18% after the company reported its Q3 results and guidance. Anaplan reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05) to beat the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue...
Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman's Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022,...
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued...
JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ...
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 2% in pre-open Friday after JMP analyst Andrew Boone downgraded to ...
Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ...
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 36; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 44 after speculation in Korean press that Samsung Group is in talks to acquire Biogen (BIIB). Call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put.
CNCE - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jul 15, 2022 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
We’re setting up for a volatile 2022, which means this is the perfect time for us to trot out the time-tested dividend-investing technique we’re going to look at today. It works well during sanguine times. But when the markets get rocky, this “buy low” method really shines. It’s our way to buy more shares when our favorite dividend stocks are in the bargain bin. We can think of it as the ultimate market-timing tool for income investors.
Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) 30-day option implied volatility is at 35; compared to its 52-week range of 33 to 65.
While the US markets are down mildly on the day, the Nasdaq ETF Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is only a couple of points from a major options inflection point. What Happened: The Nasdaq ETF QQQ is approaching the $400 strike, which is critical because it represents the zero gamma point for the ETF. The zero gamma point is where the estimated gamma of the market flips from positive to negative.
DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) DKNG 30-day option implied volatility is at 70; compared to its 52-week range of 44 to 92.
Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PSBQ) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.46 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7,...
Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 60; compared to its 52-week range of 41 to 91.
