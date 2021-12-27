Pinduoduo (PDD) option implied volatility flat as shares rally 1.8%

We’re setting up for a volatile 2022, which means this is the perfect time for us to trot out the time-tested dividend-investing technique we’re going to look at today. It works well during sanguine times. But when the markets get rocky, this “buy low” method really shines. It’s our way to buy more shares when our favorite dividend stocks are in the bargain bin. We can think of it as the ultimate market-timing tool for income investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO