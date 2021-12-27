ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pinduoduo (PDD) option implied volatility flat as shares rally 1.8%

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba (BABA) From its Conviction List, Downgrades to Buy on Macro and Competition Headwinds

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman’s Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Implied Volatility#Pdd#Stock#Streetinsider Premium
Benzinga

Why Pinduoduo, ContextLogic And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) PT Lowered to $5 at Dawson James, Keeps 'Buy'

Dawson James analyst James McIlree lowered the price target on Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) to $5.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) option implied volatility flat

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 36; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 44 after speculation in Korean press that Samsung Group is in talks to acquire Biogen (BIIB). Call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
Forbes

This Perfect-For-2022 Strategy Doubles Your Dividend (And Loves Volatility)

We’re setting up for a volatile 2022, which means this is the perfect time for us to trot out the time-tested dividend-investing technique we’re going to look at today. It works well during sanguine times. But when the markets get rocky, this “buy low” method really shines. It’s our way to buy more shares when our favorite dividend stocks are in the bargain bin. We can think of it as the ultimate market-timing tool for income investors.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) option implied volatility low

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) 30-day option implied volatility is at 35; compared to its 52-week range of 33 to 65.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Pulling Back To Major Option Inflection Point, Potential Volatility Ahead

While the US markets are down mildly on the day, the Nasdaq ETF Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is only a couple of points from a major options inflection point. What Happened: The Nasdaq ETF QQQ is approaching the $400 strike, which is critical because it represents the zero gamma point for the ETF. The zero gamma point is where the estimated gamma of the market flips from positive to negative.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) option implied volatility bid

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) DKNG 30-day option implied volatility is at 70; compared to its 52-week range of 44 to 92.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Block (SQ) option implied volatility flat into 2022

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PSB Holdings, Inc. (PSBQ) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PSBQ) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.46 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carnival Corp. (CCL) option implied volatility flat

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 60; compared to its 52-week range of 41 to 91.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy