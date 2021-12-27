ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football team ‘probably 98 or 99 percent vaccinated’ ahead of Orange Bowl against Michigan

Jordan Davis Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99), Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) before the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

You probably have a lot of questions regarding the health and safety protocols of the Georgia football team. As the Omicron variant leads to a spike in cases nationwide, there’s a refreshed curiosity in how this Georgia team goes about navigating the trip to Miami and the upcoming days.

Safety Lewis Cine was asked about the COVID protocols for this Georgia team and as far as what comes next.

“I honestly know as little as you do. A larger percentage of the team, probably 98 percent or 99 percent of the team is vaccinated,” Cine said. “Other than that I don’t really know what’s going on other than that.”

The Georgia football team arrived in Miami on Sunday with masks donned from the moment they stepped off the bus. The Bulldogs also pushed multiple times prior to leaving for Miami to get booster shots for the vaccine. Michigan did the same, with the Wolverines arriving on Saturday.

Game day arrives for the Georgia Bulldog football team: kickoff in the college football playoff game vs Michigan is set for 7:30 in the Orange Bowl in Miami. The winner of tonight's game takes on the winner of this afternoon's Alabama-Cincinnati game in the National Championship contest set for January 10 in Indianapolis.
The No. 12 ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell in its Southeastern Conference opener against the LSU Tigers on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum, 68-62. Despite the loss, Que Morrison recorded a double-double while also knocking down 26 points, a season high. Georgia is now 11-2 and 0-1 in SEC play. LSU improves to 13-1 and begins their SEC season 1-0.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl. Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in...
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly walked into the team's media room Thursday, stared into a computer screen and let the emotions tell his story. From the inspirational message he penned for his wife, Emma, to the grief-stricken pauses as he spoke, the Pro Bowl center shed his tough-guy persona and provided a glimpse into how painful life has been since their infant daughter died about two weeks ago.
