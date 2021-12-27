Georgia football team ‘probably 98 or 99 percent vaccinated’ ahead of Orange Bowl against Michigan

Jordan Davis Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99), Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) before the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

You probably have a lot of questions regarding the health and safety protocols of the Georgia football team. As the Omicron variant leads to a spike in cases nationwide, there’s a refreshed curiosity in how this Georgia team goes about navigating the trip to Miami and the upcoming days.

Safety Lewis Cine was asked about the COVID protocols for this Georgia team and as far as what comes next.

“I honestly know as little as you do. A larger percentage of the team, probably 98 percent or 99 percent of the team is vaccinated,” Cine said. “Other than that I don’t really know what’s going on other than that.”

The Georgia football team arrived in Miami on Sunday with masks donned from the moment they stepped off the bus. The Bulldogs also pushed multiple times prior to leaving for Miami to get booster shots for the vaccine. Michigan did the same, with the Wolverines arriving on Saturday.

