Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Enters Deal with Verizon for AR

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Xilinx (XLNX) Now Sees Deal Closing in Q1

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today released the following statement related to the status of global regulatory approvals for AMD’s proposed acquisition of Xilinx. “We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (FOUN) - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Waste and recycling platform Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to Dow Jones. A deal is expected to be unveiled Thursday.
BUSINESS
Rochester Business Journal

Vuzix partners with Verizon to deliver AR experience with 5G

Vuzix Corp. has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. The agreement between the two firms will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband service ...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Vuzix Announces Agreement with Verizon to Deliver Augmented Reality with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation , a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Blast Vuzix Stock on Verizon Partnership

The shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) are up 1.7% at $9.42 this afternoon, after the company announced a partnership with Verizon (VZ) for its augmented reality (AR) device. More specifically, Vuzix Shield smart glasses will be powered by Verizon's 5G and edge computing platform. What's more, the tech concern announced last week it received an order from a well-known aerospace name for its head-mounted display system.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mondee Nears $1B SPAC Deal with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (ITHX) - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mondee is close to a deal with a SPAC that would value the company at about $1 billion and take it public, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter. Mondee is nearing a merger...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Verizon Stock (VZ): $57 Price Target From Daiwa

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have received a $57 price target from Daiwa. These are the details. The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have received a $57 price target from Daiwa. And Daiwa analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage of Verizon with a “Neutral” rating.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $130.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.06 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) to Acquire Elemental Royalties Corp

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) announces its intention to pursue an offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares (the "Elemental Shares") of Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) ("Elemental") for consideration consisting of 0.27 common shares of Gold Royalty (the "Gold Royalty Shares") in exchange for each Elemental Share (the "Offer").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS

