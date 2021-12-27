Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Enters Deal with Verizon for AR

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
Comments / 0