The stock price of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ: MDRR) increased by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the board of directors of Medalist Diversified REIT — a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. — approving a program that will allow management to purchase up to 500,000 shares of the company's common stock in the open market, up to a maximum price of $4.80 per share.

