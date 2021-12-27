ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JD.com (JD) call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%

StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba (BABA) From its Conviction List, Downgrades to Buy on Macro and Competition Headwinds

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman's Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vertex Pharma (VRTX) call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put

Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ: VRTX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 39; compared to its 52-week range of 23 to 53. Call put ratio 5.9 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) puts more active than calls after Samsung Group denies in talks to acquire

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) December weekly call option implied volatility is at 55, January is at 47; compared to its 52-week range of 32 to 121 after Samsung Group denies it is in talks to acquire the company. Call put ratio 1 calls to 1.5 puts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) 30-day option implied volatility is at 109; compared to its 52-week range of 88 to 276. Call put ratio 4.5 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Microvision (MVIS) call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 92 to 249. Call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alibaba (BABA) call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 62; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 83. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

One Earnings Call Is Perfect for a Straddle Trade (RAD & PAYX Analysis)

Do you want to know what Earnings Edge is all about? Just look at the stocks I talked about last week. I called it a make-or-break week for ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) and Trip.com (Nasdaq: TRIP). It turned out to be just that. With both stocks falling 5% or...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Deutsche Bank Hikes Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price Target by 20% on Higher Volumes, Analyst Says 2022 a 'Pivotal Year for Future Growth and Profitability'

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $1,200.00 per share (up from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.9%

GameStop (NYSE: GME) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 69 to 553. Call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.9%.
RETAIL

