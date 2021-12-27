ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Can No Longer Blame Anthony Lynn

By Lee DeLapp
 4 days ago
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox and LaVar Arrington react to the Chargers being absolutely embarrassed by the Texans and wonder why this organization can never seem to get things together late in the season.

Jonas Knox: ""Chargers have these like 4-5 times a year. Games where it's like, 'Really, with that roster and that much talent and that's what you roll out?' The difference is Anthony Lynn got blamed for that for years... If I'm a Chargers fan, I come away from that game going, 'Here we go again man.' It's like the same old story, except Anthony Lynn's not there to blame."
LaVar Arrington: "Houston seemed to be ready and poised to play a good game... I find it to be a tad bit concerning, not that the Chargers lost the game, but in the way that they lost the game."

Comments / 17

William Smith
3d ago

Maybe just maybe loosing 7 starters on defense has a little to do with it, maybe!

Reply
8
