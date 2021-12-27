ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 1

Related
963kklz.com

Eric Clapton Reps Release Statement About Recent Bootleg Lawsuit

Eric Clapton Management has issued a statement in response to reports stemming from a German woman selling a bootleg Clapton CD on eBay. As previously reported, the aforementioned woman was selling her late husband’s CDs on eBay, and she said her husband had bought the Clapton bootleg from a department store over 30 years ago. The bootleg was listed for the equivalent of $11.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
The Oakland Press

Steve Perry sings for “The Season,” 5 Things to Know

It’s been quite a journey for Steve Perry during the past few years. The former Journey frontman re-emerged during 2018 with “Traces,” his first solo album in 24 years and his first release of any kind in 22. He followed that up with a holiday EP in 2019 and a “Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches)” package last year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Cher
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
Steve Perry
Person
John Lennon
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
thefoothillsfocus.com

Steve Perry recalls his childhood in ‘The Season’

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, legendary singer Steve Perry couldn’t listen to Christmas music. He was unable to visit with family or partake in traditional celebrations. There’s a glimmer of hope this month for holiday get-togethers. To help families get in the mood, the former Journey...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Tune#Apple Tv
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kinks’ Dave Davies Confirms Memoir ‘Living on a Thin Line’

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies confirmed his autobiography, Living on a Thin Line, will be published via Headline on Jul. 7, 2022. The publishers described the 352-page work as a “must-read” memoir, reporting: “Dave Davies is the co-founder and lead guitarist of epoch-defining band the Kinks, a group with 50 million record sales to their name. In his autobiography, Davies revisits the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from the Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur. Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock 'n' roll.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eric Clapton’s New Single Co-Written by Vaccine Skeptic

Eric Clapton’s new single “Heart of a Child” was co-written with vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. Monotti is an Italian architect and film producer who, earlier this year, published a letter from Clapton detailing the rocker’s “severe reactions” from the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. Monotti, who is an outspoken opponent to vaccination mandates and lockdown measures, later posted a video conversation with Clapton, featuring the two discussing various COVID-related topics.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Steve Perry Shares New Video For 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is feeling the holiday spirit, releasing a new video for his version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track is included on Perry's holiday album The Season, released last month. Perry says the album's eight tracks "were my favorites growing up" and "hold...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s presented with a new cover along with 5.1 and alternate stereo soundtracks, two audio commentaries, a new interview with Scorsese, a 2002 making-of documentary, outtakes, promotional material from the original release and an essay by critic Amanda Petrusich. The standard edition includes a single Blu-ray disc, and another version contains a 4K UHD disc with the movie in Dolby Vision HDR.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Corabi ‘Horseshoes and Hand Grenades’ Memoir Coming in June

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi will release an autobiography titled Horseshoes and Hand Grenades on June 14, 2022. In its official description, the book promises to chronicle the rocker’s “life from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the Sunset Strip.” The memoir will feature stories from Corabi’s time in Motley Crue, Union, Ratt and the Dead Daisies, as well as personal tales including “his parents difficult divorce, his family’s dark history of abuse, (and) his run-in with a serial killer.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy