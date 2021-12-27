ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AMC Entertainment (AMC) call put ratio 2.8 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 1.3%

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) 30-day option implied volatility is at 130;...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Removes Alibaba (BABA) From its Conviction List, Downgrades to Buy on Macro and Competition Headwinds

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to Buy with a $215.00 per share price target. Alibaba shares are therefore removed from Goldman’s Conviction List amid growing macro and competition...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Microvision (MVIS) call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 92 to 249. Call put ratio 13 calls to 1 put shares sell off 1%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 52; compared to its 52-week range of 31 to 69. Call put ratio 2 calls to 1 put as shares trade down 0.7%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.9%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GameStop (NYSE: GME) 30-day option implied volatility is at 101; compared to its 52-week range of 69 to 553. Call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 3.9%.
RETAIL
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment, Royal Caribbean, Luminar Stocks Signal Upside: How To Trade It

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC), Luminar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot (HUBS) call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 70. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.4 puts.
STOCKS
investing.com

Is AMC Entertainment Holdings a Buy After the Release of the New Spiderman Movie?

AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) shares soared nearly 23% in price on Friday after the release of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ movie. However, can this momentum be sustained amid increasing competition from online streaming service providers? Read on.Shares of the largest theatrical exhibitor, Leawood, Kans.-based AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) surged nearly 23% in price on Dec. 17 thanks to its highest December night opening ever with a record 1.1 million people attending the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
MOVIES
StreetInsider.com

Alibaba (BABA) call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 62; compared to its 52-week range of 24 to 83. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.4 puts shares down 6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Surges 20% On Massive Options Volume: Can Shares Hit $40?

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is having an incredibly strong day, up over 20% heading into the last two hours of trading for the week on a massive amount of options volume. In Friday's session, the stock has traded over 1.14 million options on the day with over 765,000 calls...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Entertainment Stock Picks in 2022: What Wall Street Is Bullish About

With the cost of the streaming wars accelerating, Wall Street is likely to spend much of the new year debating what subscriber trends and production budget news will mean for 2022’s stock winners and losers. And the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, notably the Omicron variant, on businesses will also be in focus for analysts and investors assessing where to place bets in the new year. Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes stock of six media-entertainment analysts’ recent upgrades and stock picks for the year ahead. Tim Nollen, Macquarie Picks: Discovery and Disney Why: The analyst upgraded Discovery in November with a $40 stock price target,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Sell AMC Stock in 2022

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) stock had explosive success in 2021. It caught the attention of a group of traders who encouraged each other to buy and hold AMC stock regardless of anything they read or heard as part of an effort to "short squeeze" those who were bearish on the company's prospects.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Stocks in 2021: Netflix Extends Gains, Disney and Discovery Drop

Coronavirus vaccines, variants and new waves of infection, global supply chain issues, Reddit-powered meme stocks, mergers and acquisitions, plus streaming hopes and fears were some of the ingredients that made 2021 another year of volatility for stocks, including those of audio entertainment companies and shares of Hollywood giants. But while the broader stock market is on track to end the year significantly higher, just like it did in 2020, the media and entertainment sector looks to wrap it with a mix of big winners and losers and several hardly changed names, with even many gainers underperforming the broad-based S&P 500 index. The...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy