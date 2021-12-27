AMC Entertainment (AMC) call put ratio 2.8 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 1.3%

With the cost of the streaming wars accelerating, Wall Street is likely to spend much of the new year debating what subscriber trends and production budget news will mean for 2022’s stock winners and losers. And the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, notably the Omicron variant, on businesses will also be in focus for analysts and investors assessing where to place bets in the new year. Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes stock of six media-entertainment analysts’ recent upgrades and stock picks for the year ahead. Tim Nollen, Macquarie Picks: Discovery and Disney Why: The analyst upgraded Discovery in November with a $40 stock price target,...

