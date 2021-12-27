Why Solar Azure Power (AZRE) Stock is Falling Today

The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses – increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BiondVax Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,144,068 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $9.8 million in the aggregate, inclusive of the successful execution of the full over-allotment, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. And each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.

