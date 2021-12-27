ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Solar Azure Power (AZRE) Stock is Falling Today

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), an independent power producer that sells energy mostly...

www.streetinsider.com

Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) May Consider Takeover at Right Price and $2.50 is Fair Value, Analyst Says

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares are up 31% to $0.73 per share in early trading Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. The company hired Piper Sandler to assist in evaluating the offer.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Ocugen Stock (OCGN): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics and vaccines – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Ocugen announcing today that its partner Bharat Biotech posted results from a Phase 2/3 trial conducted in India of candidate vaccine COVAXIN (BBV152) in children aged 2 – 18 years, demonstrating a robust neutralizing antibody response and favorable safety profile on the pre-print server medRXiv.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Stock (BVXV): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses – increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BiondVax Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,144,068 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $9.8 million in the aggregate, inclusive of the successful execution of the full over-allotment, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. And each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Infobird Stock (IFBD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Infobird entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology.
RETAIL
pulse2.com

Microbot Medical Stock (MBOT): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) increased by over 50% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Microbot Medical announcing that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The company is going to collaborate with Stryker’s Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot’s LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world’s first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Nikola (NKLA) Stock is Trading Higher Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) are up over 3% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced yesterday after market close that it delivered the first EV truck to a customer. “Our first customer delivery done, and...
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Novavax Stock (NVAX): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) – a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases – increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Novavax announcing initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 against the Omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Arqit Quantum Stock (ARQQ): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) increased by 13.74% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) increased by 13.74% today. Investors are responding positively to Virgin Orbit, the responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA), announcing it has signed a new launch contract covering 2 dedicated launches for Arqit Quantum, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, plus additional commitments.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Dogness International Stock (DOGZ): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) – a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded OEM and private label pet products – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Dogness announcing an expansion of its cooperation with one of the world’s largest eCommerce companies in China, which boasts a dominant position in the China market with over 500 million active customers.
PETS
pulse2.com

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock (PPSI ): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI ) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI ) – a leader in the design, manufacture, and integration of electric power systems and service, including on-site power, circuit protective, and control power solutions – increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Pioneer Power Solutions announcing a significant order for its E-Bloc product.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Rockley Photonics Holdings Stock (RKLY): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RKLY) – a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Rockley Photonics announcing its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd..
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Timkensteel Stock (TMST): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) increased by 10.51% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) – a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions – increased by 10.51% today. Investors are responding positively to TimkenSteel recently announcing that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common shares. And the Board of Directors approved the capital expenditure budget for 2022 in the amount of $40 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Reliance Global Stock (RELI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) increased by over 90% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) increased by over 90% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) releasing the subscription data for October 2021.
STOCKS

