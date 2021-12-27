US naval ship sidelined amid multiple coronavirus cases

A U.S. naval ship is remaining in port after multiple crew members tested positive for the coronavirus .

The USS Milwaukee , a littoral combat ship, remains at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. 4th Fleet announced in a statement last week.

The statement said some sailors tested positive, though it did not detail the extent of the outbreak or when the first case was detected. Some of the coronavirus-positive sailors have “exhibited mild symptoms,” but it’s unclear what percentage of the sailors who tested positive are symptomatic.

Roughly two dozen sailors tested positive for the coronavirus, which amounts to roughly a fourth of the total crew, the Associated Press reported on Monday citing anonymous defense officials. Those officials also told the outlet the outbreak has plateaued.

'2021 HAS BEEN CATASTROPHIC': FOOD INSECURITY RISING IN AFGHANISTAN

It’s unknown what coronavirus variant the sailors were infected with, but the statement added the ship is following “an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with the Navy and CDC guidelines.”

“The crew is 100% immunized,” it continued while also promoting the vaccine. “The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The ship was deployed to 4th Fleet waters on Dec. 14 and stopped at Guantanamo Bay for a scheduled port visit.

Washington Examiner Videos