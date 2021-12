MERIDIAN, Texas – The Meridian community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 65-year-old Wayne “Butch” Nowell, Jr. was an officer of the Meridian Police Department, who died of COVID-19 complications at approximately 12:15 p.m. on December 29. Nowell was with the department since October 2021, and had been a law enforcement officer […]

MERIDIAN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO