U.S. Politics

Sarah Weddington, lawyer in landmark Roe v. Wade case dies at 76

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Weddington, an attorney in the landmark Roe v. Wade case, has died, according to statements from friend and former student Susan Hays and US Rep. Lloyd Doggett. Born in Abilene, Texas, in 1945, Weddington attended McMurry University before graduating from the University of Texas School of Law in...

