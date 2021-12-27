ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks makes cameo in '1883'

By Chloe Melas, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought you spotted Tom Hanks in "1883," you're right. The Oscar winner appeared on the second episode of the Paramount+ show with Tim McGraw. As it turns out, McGraw is actually old buddies with...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood ‘Treats His Actors Like Horses,’ According to Tom Hanks

Clint Eastwood is a dominating yet somewhat stoic force that has dominated the entertainment world for over 60 years now. From acting in a number of iconic roles, many of which are Western movies, to now directing Oscar-winning projects, Eastwood has evolved a lot in Hollywood. He first became popular after playing the “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.”
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Gets Candid About One Of His Worst Movies, Explains Why It Flopped

No one would ever call into question the fact that Tom Hanks is an amazing actor, undoubtedly one of our finest. The two-time Academy Award winner continues to entertain by playing Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), appearing in Westerns (the Yellowstone spinoff 1883), and making a cameo in a Borat sequel. He even made Finch. But Hanks will be the first person to tell you that not every movie he’s made has been perfect, or even watchable. And when it comes to the 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hanks knows it sucks, and even understands why.
MOVIES
Popculture

'1883': What to Know About Tom Hanks' Surprise Cameo in Episode 2

Yellowstone prequel 1883 made its anticipated two-hour premiere this weekend and fans were most excited to see a very special guest star! In Episode 2, "Behind Us, a Cliff," audiences got their first glimpse of how A-list actor Tom Hanks factored into the Dutton story, starring his good friends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, respectively. Spoilers are ahead for 1883, now streaming on Paramount+.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star#Paramount#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks Had a Decades-Long Feud

So, would you believe a decades-long feud between legendary stars Tom Hanks and “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler came from a 1989 film?. Sure, the two played alongside each other in a “Happy Days” episode from 1982. But, according to Rare, a movie called “Turner and Hooch” caused a rift that didn’t heal for 30 years. “Happy Days” actor and friend to both men Ron Howard confirmed the conflict between the men.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Hanks Has a New Movie Streaming Now, and You Might Not Have Realized It

Tom Hanks has a brand new movie streaming right now, and fans of the beloved actor might not have even realized it. The film is titled Finch, and in it Hanks plays Finch Weinberg, a robotics engineer who is one of the only survivors of cataclysmic massive solar flare that destroyed the ozone layer. This has left the Earth essentially inhabitable due to unpredictable weather and extreme heat.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Behind The Scenes of Tom Hanks Apple TV+ Movie Finch

A behind-the-scenes look at Apple TV+ movie Finch, starring Tom Hanks, has been released. It provides insights into how the emotional story of a man, a dog, and a robot escaping a solar flare was made. The star is joined by key crew members like production designer Tom Meyer and visual effects supervisor Scott Stokdyk to explain how some of the stunning scenes came together. Subscribers can watch the feature now.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Tom Hanks Will Be in the Yellowstone Prequel Series

Well, it doesn’t sound as though Tom Hanks is going to have an extensive role in 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, but the fact that he’s going to be there at all is enough to raise a few eyebrows since the battle of Antietam is going to factor into the story somehow as James Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, will be headed north to Montana with his family to settle. This has been the story thus far leading into the prequel series, and the trailer has made it clear that Sam Elliott will play a big role in the coming show as well, as will Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the founders of the Dutton clan in Montana. As far as others such as Billy Bob Thornton, it’s going to be interesting to see how they’ll factor into the show in the days to come. The big hope of course is that the prequel will last long enough to tie into the main show, even with well over a century existing between the stories. But if we can at least be given an image of a young John Dutton and the manner in which the Dutton ranch was created, then it will be worth it.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

‘Yellowface’ rows and Tom Hanks’s magic soup: the troubled making of Cloud Atlas

Speaking last month on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Tom Hanks ranked Cloud Atlas in his “top three Tom Hanks movies”. His choices, he admitted, were based on personal experience, not the finished product. (He also chose A League of Their Own – because he played baseball all summer – and Cast Away). Cloud Atlas, said Hanks, was made “on a hope and a dream, and nothing but a circle of love.”
MOVIES

