Trump responds to Midler ‘I love you, West Virginia!’

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump responded to Bette Midler, on his website, after she took to Twitter to call West Virginians ‘ poor, illiterate and strung out.’

West Virginia Governor calls Bette Midler a ‘New York Hollywood elite’

Wacko Bette Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild. Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about her in my book. I love you, West Virginia!

Donald Trump

Midler made the comments about West Virginia in response to Sen. Joe Manchin saying he would vote no on the Build Back Better plan.

Midler has since apologized to the people of West Virginia, claiming she saw ‘red.’

Comments / 166

"LETS GO BRANDON"
4d ago

A mountaineer dont give a liborat 💩what this horse face dinosaur thinks ! She's a nobody anyway ! What'd she do those silent moving pictures shows ?

Reply(12)
43
Wanda Brown
4d ago

I'm sorry as a Proud West Virginian I can't forgive or forget that kind of slander one should always know who they are talking about before opening one's mouth . one the foot is in the mouth it's all over .God Bless West Virginia

Reply(9)
43
Hope
4d ago

When someone doesn't get their way it's quite revealing isn't it... why does Bette care about bbb anyhow it wouldn't even affect her when it fails. these types of people don't even know what a gallon of gas or a gallon of milk cost. Clueless! Please tell me what's good for me Bette, I don't know any better because I can't sing and dance.. Lol

Reply(1)
23
