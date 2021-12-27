ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County Commissioner Mike Ford dies

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcBl9_0dWjPveh00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Ford, a Washington County commissioner and longtime head of the kitchen at the Washington County Detention Center, died early Monday, family members confirmed to News Channel 11.

Ford, a native of the Fordtown community (Sulphur Springs), died after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Jan, and a son, Michael Hawkins.

Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grows to 350 acres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129IKw_0dWjPveh00
Commissioner Mike Ford (Photo: Washington County, TN)

He was the brother of Dale Ford, who served as a state representative representing Tennessee’s 6th District from 2006-2012.

Brenda Downes started at the detention center in 1993, a year before Ford, and worked with him for 24 years. She remembered Ford as someone who took pride in his work and liked to share news of his large family.

“We had big families in common,” said Downes, who left her role as chief jail administrator after winning the circuit court clerk position in 2018. “He’d talk a lot about his family, I’d talk a lot about mine.”

Ford was known for the large community meals he and Dale Ford would prepare. He also sang in a quartet with Dale, one of eight boys and five girls in the large family.

“He’d do people’s weddings, he’d do fundraisers if a person’s house caught on fire — he’d do meals for them,” Downes said.

She said Ford was also known statewide for his professionalism at the jail, where he started in 1994 after an earlier stint at Asbury Nursing Home in Johnson City.

“He took pride in not only his work and his cooking but his kitchen,” Downes said. “Every time we we’d go through a jail inspection, he would chase me down (and ask), ‘how’d we do, how’d we do?’ I’d say, ‘Mike you were the least of my worries.’”

Downes said Ford’s reputation came to the fore when other jail kitchens would do poorly during inspections.

“When other jails had kitchens in horrible shape, the inspectors would say, ‘you need to call Mike Ford.'”

Downes said Ford was genuine — and treated everyone with dignity.

“He trained the inmates and treated them like people,” she said. “A lot of them went on to get jobs in kitchens and one even became a manager. He took pride in that.”

The relationship put Ford in a special place among commissioners when Downes would greet them at monthly meetings after she became clerk.

“I’d walk walk around and say hello to people but Mike always got a hug. I thought the world of Mike Ford.”

Ford was appointed to the county commission in 2011. He ran for and won re-election in 2014 and 2018 and served in the 15th District.

“He was a good commissioner,” fellow county commissioner Kent Harris told News Channel 11 Monday. “He was very opinionated and didn’t care to speak up when he thought he should.”

Washington County released a statement regarding Ford’s death, noting that in his role at the jail he maintained one of lowest costs per meal of any detention facility in Tennessee. Ford was known for “jailhouse cookies” that he baked for prisoners, commissioners and county staff.

“Commission Ford served his District well and his first commitment was always to his constituents,” Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said in the statement. “He loved his community and I will miss him.”

Ford served on the Agriculture Extension Committee, Committee for Resale of Land, County Owned Property, Emergency Communications District 911 Board, Rules and Employee Compensation and Benefits.

“Commissioner Ford was a great representative for his constituents, and a thoughtful commissioner when it came time to vote,” Mayor Joe Grandy added as part of the statement. “He will be greatly missed, especially the way he led the Pledge of Allegiance at most commission and committee meetings. He always began with ‘let’s honor America’ and for him, it was an honor to lead the pledge and to serve his community.”

Downes said she has fond memories of Ford’s retirement party last June, including posing for a picture with him.

“Right after that Jan and Mike were tearing up the dance floor,” she said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

TDH reports 499 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths, and 193 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. Today’s new case count is the region’s highest since mid-September. With new cases on the rise, Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is at its highest point since […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Health care’s COVID year begins in hope, ends in exhaustion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Amit Vashist and his fellow doctors, nurses and other clinicians at Ballad Health began 2021 as hopeful about COVID-19’s future impact as they’d been in months. Northeast Tennessee had just experienced its highest month yet of COVID deaths with 249. But healthcare workers were already getting vaccinated and the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#News Channel 11#Asbury Nursing Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Greeneville Light and Power to pursue offering broadband services

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville Light and Power System will pursue offering broadband internet access. The Greeneville Energy Authority, which oversees GLPS, approved a $14 million project that will involve the Town of Greeneville and Greene County using American Recovery Act funds. The authority plans to apply for a state grant to expand broadband access […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Waterline break at Bemberg and West Elk closes westbound lane on Elk

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists in Elizabethton are advised Thursday morning to find an alternate route after a major waterline break near the intersection of Bemburg Road and Elk Avenue. Elizabethton officials said while crews work to repair the break, the outside westbound lane of Elk Avenue will remain closed until it is fixed. Drivers […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Coal company to hold hiring event in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One company is set to hire 150 Virginia miners to work on a surface mine near Tazewell, Virginia. Southern Coal Corporation and Chestnut Land Hiring will hold a hiring event on Thursday to find miners for the Bishop Surface Mine located in Bandy, Virginia. The hiring event will be at the […]
TAZEWELL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy