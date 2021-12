The Knicks have greatly disappointed so far this season. The ship can be righted, but its captain, Tom Thibodeau, must be willing to make course corrections. Despite winning four of their last five games, the New York Knicks are in desperate need of change. We’ve seen the fall, then rise, of Kemba Walker as the starting point guard, Obi Toppin’s further ascension as a role player, and the early returns of the 2021 NBA Draft, specifically Miles “Deuce” McBride and Quentin Grimes coming into their own in limited minutes. Despite that, the Knicks rank 19th in offensive efficiency, 18th in defensive efficiency, and ninth in the Eastern Conference leading up to their game against Oklahoma City.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO