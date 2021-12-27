Steve Popper's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022

2017 - Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero, Mike Piazza, Curt Schilling, John Smoltz. 2018 - Chipper Jones, Ivan Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez. We began with the same ballot as the Hall of Fame in 2015, and have proceeded from there on. The same 75% super-majority is required for election, and players are removed from the future ballot on election here, regardless of whether or not they made it into the “real” Hall of Fame. So far, the SnakePit electorate has been in fairly close agreement with the BBWAA, with timing the main variation. I think the two current differences are Mike Mussina, who has not been elected here (and is in year 9 this time around), but went into Cooperstown in 2019, while Curt Schilling was inducted by us as part of the class of 2017, and was last heard wanting to be taken off the BBWAA ballot.

BASEBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO