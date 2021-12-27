Be Merry and Recycle for a Green Holiday Season!

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (December 27, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach is committed to being a model of healthy, environmentally progressive urban living. Consider these holiday disposal and recycling tips:

CHRISTMAS/HOLIDAY TREE DISPOSAL: The City of West Palm Beach will dispose of your tree. Artificial trees should be disposed of as trash. Remove all decorations, tinsel, and tree stands. Place the tree at the curb for pickup on your yard waste collection day. Trees should be clear of sidewalks and bike paths. Click here for the holiday collection schedule.

Gift wrap and greeting cards made of recycled paper can be recycled with paper goods and placed in the yellow bin. Foil-based gift wrapping is not recyclable. Remove ribbons and glitter from greeting cards before recycling. PREP BOXES FOR RECYCLING: Shipping boxes should be broken down and flattened to an area no larger than 3’ x 3’. All packing material must be removed from the boxes. If possible, tie them together and place into a recycling bin. Oversized cardboard can be taken to one of many community cardboard drop-off locations.

BATTERY DISPOSAL: Single use batteries can be placed in the trash. Lithium, button, rechargeable, and automotive batteries should be disposed at the Solid Waste Authority’s Home Chemical and Recycling Center at 6161 N. Jog Road (Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Sunday, closed)

Home improvement and hardware retailers will accept discarded holiday lights, should you wish to recycle them. CONSIDER DONATION: Holiday ornaments, decorative pieces, clothing and toys that are in good condition can be donated to a local nonprofit, church or shelter to be reused.

For more information on common recyclables and green living programs, please visit: the CIty of West Palm Beach Office of Sustainability webpage. To contact the City of West Palm Beach Office of Sustainability, please dial (561) 804-4994 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or email sustainability@wpb.org.