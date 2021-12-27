A holiday-week hoopfest: Check out these can’t-miss boys games for Dec. 27-Jan. 2

SJIBT Holiday Tournament final: No. 17 Cherokee vs. Clearview, 1. WOBM Holiday Tournament final: No. 4 Manasquan vs. No. 7 Red Bank Catholic, 5:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO