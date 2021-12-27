ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League announce record number of positive Covid cases with 103 as virus causes matches to be postponed

By William Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjV4O_0dWjP0rt00

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has announced a record 103 Covid cases were recorded from December 20-26.

It comes as stacks of games across the country have been postponed as a result of a spike in case numbers.

A Prem statement on Monday read: "The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.

"The league has reverted to its emergency measures, and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out lateral flow testing twice a week.

"The league can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.

"Of these, there were 103 new positive cases.

"The Premier League’s Covid-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.

"The league is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of Covid-19 within their squads.

Latest PL Covid figures

After the Premier League announced a record number of positive Covid tests in the week leading up to Boxing Day, here is the latest info you need to know...

Between Monday 20 December and Thursday 23 December, 8,936 Covid-19 tests were administered across 3,615 players and club staff.

Of these, there were 55 new positive tests.

Between Friday 24 December and Sunday 26 December, 6,250 Covid-19 tests were administered across 2,403 players and club staff.

Of these, there were 48 new positive tests.

In line with testing provisions in healthcare, the Premier League are using lateral flow tests this season, and anyone who tests positive then takes a PCR test to confirm the result.

The number of ‘core’ individuals being tested at every club has increased from 85 to 100.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public on a weekly basis."

On Boxing Day, 18 of the 20 Prem clubs were set to be in action before Manchester United's visit to Newcastle Monday.

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

But three games were been called off, with Liverpool's match against Leeds, Watford's trip to Wolves and Burnley vs Everton being pushed back.

Arsenal vs Wolves was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but that was axed on Boxing Day due to an increase in case numbers among Wolves' squad.

And it came after Leeds' game with Aston Villa was canned on the same day.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Final Premier League fixtures in 2021

Boxing Day - results

  • Liverpool vs Leeds - postponed
  • Wolves vs Watford - postponed
  • Burnley vs Everton - postponed
  • Man City 6-3 Leicester
  • Norwich 0-5 Arsenal
  • Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace
  • West Ham 2-3 Southampton
  • Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea
  • Brighton 2-0 Brentford

Monday, December 27

Tuesday, December 28

  • Leeds vs Aston Villa - postponed
  • Arsenal vs Wolves - postponed
  • Crystal Palace vs Norwich - 3pm - Amazon Prime
  • Southampton vs Tottenham - 3pm - Amazon Prime
  • Watford vs West Ham - 3pm - Amazon Prime
  • Leicester vs Liverpool - 8pm - Amazon Prime

Wednesday, December 29

  • Chelsea vs Brighton - 7.30pm - Amazon Prime
  • Brentford vs Man City - 8.15pm - Amazon Prime

Thursday, December 30

  • Everton vs Newcastle - 7.30pm - Amazon Prime
  • Manchester United vs Burnley - 8.15pm - Amazon Prime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFkOM_0dWjP0rt00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Premier League#Omicron#Pcr#Healthcare
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool Interested In Arsenal Forward Bukayo Saka

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool are interested in Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka. The 20 year old has been in fine form this season with six goals and four assists in 21 appearances. His form last season helped earn Saka the call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The league is DONE': Liverpool fans concede the Premier League title to Man City after 'embarrassing' defeat to a second-string Leicester side which leaves the Reds six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men

Liverpool's dismal defeat to a weakened Leicester team was enough to convince many Reds fans the title race is finished, declaring Manchester City champions. Mohamed Salah had a spot-kick saved and hit the crossbar on the rebound, as Jurgen Klopp's men only managed to direct four of their 21 shots on target – and Ademola Lookman's strike won it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
287K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy