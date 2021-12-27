ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Gas prices fall over Christmas, remain $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8eLR_0dWjOzri00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the seventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 4.3 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.25 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.56 per gallon.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon,” De Haan added. “Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it – the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.19, $3.09, $2.89 and $3.29 rounding out the five most common prices. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $4.31 per gallon, down 8 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.71 per gallon, down 3 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price is $3.13 per gallon, a decline of 4 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($2.83), Texas ($2.83) and Arkansas ($2.89). The states with the highest priced states: California ($4.62), Hawaii ($4.28) and Nevada ($3.82).

In the NottinghamMD.com coverage area, the cheapest gas as of Monday could be found at the following locations:

$2.91 per gallon
Costco
9919 Pulaski Highway
Middle River, MD 21220

$2.91 per gallon
Sam’s Club
6410 Petrie Way Road
Rosedale, MD 21237

$2.91 per gallon
BJ’s Wholesale Club
4201 Wholesale Club Drive
Nottingham, MD 21236

$2.97 per gallon
BP
8809 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236

Photo by Ingo Joseph from Pexels

The post Gas prices fall over Christmas, remain $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Poppies International recalls certain lots of Delizza Chocolate Enrobed, Cream Puff products due to presence of metal pieces

BALTIMORE, MD—Poppies International, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of selected products due to the possible presence of small metal fragments. The issue was discovered during production. No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. Any consumers who have purchased or received any of the products described below should immediately discontinue use of the product … Continue reading "Poppies International recalls certain lots of Delizza Chocolate Enrobed, Cream Puff products due to presence of metal pieces" The post Poppies International recalls certain lots of Delizza Chocolate Enrobed, Cream Puff products due to presence of metal pieces appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Dole recalls several packaged salad products due to possible Listeria risk

BALTIMORE, MD—Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Products subject to the voluntary recall … Continue reading "Dole recalls several packaged salad products due to possible Listeria risk" The post Dole recalls several packaged salad products due to possible Listeria risk appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip for fifth consecutive week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.4 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.32 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 9.0 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices dip for fifth consecutive week" The post Gas prices dip for fifth consecutive week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
940
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy