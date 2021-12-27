ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Today in History

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year. On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Rinko Kikuchi
Person
Cristela Alonzo
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Kim Wilson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tonya Harding
Person
Nancy Kerrigan
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation. While we were all distracted by the Christmas holiday, some important new developments occurred in the January 6 investigation. The Washington Post reported, Thompson says Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s hours of silence during attack, weighing criminal referrals:. The House committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#History Today#Democrat#State Of The Union
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Iraq
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy