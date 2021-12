Stephanie Moir of Howell has been named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pa. Stephanie is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification program. To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO