Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19, joins 4 others from tennis tourney

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Andrey Rublev tested positive for COVID-19, joining four other tennis stars who also tested positive after an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, Rublev announced on social media.

The No. 5 player on the ATP rankings announced his positive test result late Sunday on Instagram and Twitter.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," Rublev wrote in the social media posts. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments -- ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone.

"I am very upset and concerned bout what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and of the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible."

Rublev, No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic -- the Nos. 10 and 23 players in the WTA rankings -- each tested positive after they competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship from Dec. 16 to 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Rublev, of Russia, beat Andy Murray of the United Kingdom in the men's singles final of the exhibition event. Jabeur beat Bencic in the women's final.

Jabeur entered the tournament as a replacement for Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the competition.

Nadal announced his positive test result Dec. 20, while Jabeur and Bencic announced their results Tuesday. Shapovalov announced his positive test result Saturday.

The 2022 ATP Cup starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 9 in Brisbane, Pert and Sydney, Australia. The 2022 Australian Open is from Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne.