ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19, joins 4 others from tennis tourney

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3dMq_0dWjOC3T00

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Andrey Rublev tested positive for COVID-19, joining four other tennis stars who also tested positive after an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, Rublev announced on social media.

The No. 5 player on the ATP rankings announced his positive test result late Sunday on Instagram and Twitter.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19," Rublev wrote in the social media posts. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments -- ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone.

"I am very upset and concerned bout what is happening. Please, take care of yourself and of the people around you. I will return to the court as soon as possible."

Rublev, No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic -- the Nos. 10 and 23 players in the WTA rankings -- each tested positive after they competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship from Dec. 16 to 18 in Abu Dhabi.

Rublev, of Russia, beat Andy Murray of the United Kingdom in the men's singles final of the exhibition event. Jabeur beat Bencic in the women's final.

Jabeur entered the tournament as a replacement for Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the competition.

Nadal announced his positive test result Dec. 20, while Jabeur and Bencic announced their results Tuesday. Shapovalov announced his positive test result Saturday.

The 2022 ATP Cup starts Saturday and runs through Jan. 9 in Brisbane, Pert and Sydney, Australia. The 2022 Australian Open is from Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
thedallasnews.net

French tennis star tests positive for Covid for 250th time

French ace Benoit Paire's plans for the Australian Open have been thrown into doubt after he revealed a positive Covid test. World top-50 star Benoit Paire has seen his plans for the start of the new season disrupted after the frustrated French ace said he had tested positive for coronavirus ?for the 250th time.?
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rafael Nadal
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roberto Martinez opposes plan to hold World Cup every two years

Roberto Martinez has voiced his opposition to Fifa’s plans to revamp the World Cup schedule.The Belgium boss, who will lead the country in Qatar in 2022, is against the proposal to hold the tournament every two years.Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger have been pushing to change the calendar.The governing body hosted a summit last week and told its 211 member associations £3.3billion in additional revenue would be generated from holding a biennial World Cup.France forward Kylian Mbappe and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski have raised their concerns and Martinez has now added his, and...
FIFA
The Independent

F1 urged not to change rules despite Lewis Hamilton heroics

Four-time world champion Alain Prost says he wants Formula 1 to remain “traditional” and for some rule changes to not be introduced.The F1 trialled sprint races in qualifying at three races in the 2021 season with Lewis Hamilton impressing at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The British star as he went from P20 to P5 in the 24-lap sprint race.The F1 are rolling out the sprints more widely in the 2022 season and Prost has voiced his concern.“I am completely against the reverse grid [idea], for sure,” Prost told the In The Fast Lane podcast. “Formula 1 should not accept...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tennis Championship#Great Britain#Covid#Atp#Australian#Tunisian#Wta
Sports Illustrated

Almost Perfect

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.
TENNIS
froggyweb.com

Tennis-Frustrated Paire tests positive for COVID-19 again

(Reuters) – Frenchman Benoit Paire’s preparations for next month’s Australian Open have been dealt a body blow after he revealed he has again tested positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old, a former top-20 player, was forced to pull out of the 2020 U.S. Open after testing positive. The following month he returned another positive test when he arrived in Germany to play the Hamburg Open.
TENNIS
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month’s Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women’s Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s improbable glory marks year of changing eras in tennis

Just 68 days separated the sight of Emma Raducanu breathing despairingly on Court One and covering her eyes in disbelief at Flushing Meadows, but it is hard to imagine another patch of time so improbably defiant. Long after the adrenaline stopped pumping and the blood dried from her knee, the heights she scaled as an 18-year-old this summer gone stands alone for its incredulity.The plain records could never quite explain the preposterousness of it all. Yes, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win in the Open era; the first woman in history to win a grand slam at just...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup, deepening Australian Open doubts

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of this week's ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title. The ATP Cup has been hit by several withdrawals -- either because of Covid or injury -- and as a result France will replace Austria in Group B after Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak pulled out, organisers said on Wednesday.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. - 'It's his choice' - World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.
TENNIS
The Independent

What can be done to improve the fortunes of England Test team?

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...
SPORTS
wtvbam.com

Tennis-‘Here I am’ – Nadal reaches Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Rafa Nadal confirmed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title on Friday by posting a picture of himself at Melbourne Park on social media and allaying fears that he could miss next month’s Australian Open. Nadal caught the novel coronavirus while playing in...
TENNIS
The Independent

James Anderson sounds alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket

James Anderson has sounded alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket suggesting the white-ball game has become too dominant.Only one person in history has played more than Anderson’s 168 Tests, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and he has almost 20 years of experience in the international arena to inform his opinion.So when he speaks on the subject, it is a good idea to listen. The 39-year-old has been stung by England’s Ashes capitulation, with the urn surrendered after just 12 days of action and three resounding defeats, and he is clear that the players themselves must shoulder the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of ATP Cup event in Sydney

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The world number one, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.The #ATPCup is back from January 1st to January 9th, all set? 👀— ATPCup (@ATPCup) December 29, 2021Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team...
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy