More than 800,000 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were recorded across the UK during the five-day Christmas period, figures show.A total of 33,091,891 extra doses had been delivered as of December 28 – the first time a UK-wide figure has been available since December 23, when the number stood at 32,290,487.It means 801,404 booster and third doses were added across the five days from Christmas Eve to December 28.Around 62% of adults in the UK have received a booster or third dose, with as many as 65% in Scotland.The figures were published by the UK’s four health agencies.They...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO